Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices mixed as market eyes trade war, awaits stocks data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 11:09pm EDT
Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as the ongoing U.S.-China trade war cast a pall over markets, with soft South Korean data adding to concerns over emerging markets and a rise in OPEC output.

U.S. crude was down 21 cents, or 0.4%, at $54.89 a barrel by 0244 GMT, while Brent was 5 cents higher at $58.71 a barrel.

The United States this week imposed 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods and China began to impose new duties on a $75 billion target list, deepening the trade war that has rumbled on for more than a year.

U.S. President Donald Trump said both sides would still meet for talks later this month.

South Korea's economy turned out to have expanded less than estimated during the second quarter as exports were revised down in the face of the prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

A move on Sunday by Argentina to impose capital controls is also casting a spotlight on emerging market risks.

"Oil will struggle to make substantial headway topside this week with no progress on trade talks or meetings even, soft data from Asia and a possible cracking of OPEC's resolve to control production," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) rose in August for the first month this year as higher supply from Iraq and Nigeria outweighed restraint by top Saudi Arabia and losses caused by U.S. sanctions on Iran.

OPEC, Russia and other non-members, known as OPEC+, agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1 this year. OPEC's share of the cut is 800,000 bpd, to be delivered by 11 members and exempting Iran, Libya and Venezuela.

Russian oil production <C-RU-OUT> in August rose to 11.294 million barrels per day (bpd), topping the rate Moscow has pledged to cap output at under a pact with other producers and hitting its highest since March, a data showed on Monday.


For a graphic on U.S., Russian, Saudi crude oil production, click

Nonetheless, Russia aims to fully comply with an agreement during September to cut oil production among OPEC and some non-OPEC producers, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement on Monday.

Data due this week on U.S. inventory levels will be delayed by a day to Wednesday and Thursday due to the U.S. Labor Day holiday on Monday.

"What's bad for the outlook for global growth is bad for oil at the moment and only big draws in inventories can delay that drift lower," said Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Aaron Sheldrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.23% 62.908 Delayed Quote.51.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.31% 58.62 Delayed Quote.12.52%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) -0.01% 57.499 Delayed Quote.58.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.07% 66.7393 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
WTI 0.27% 54.82 Delayed Quote.24.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aChina still actively promoting nuclear fuel processing project with Areva
RE
12:02aBOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows
RE
09/03AnyTrans 8 Elevates Your iPhone Experience to a Whole New Level  Adds Screen Mirror Tech
SE
09/02Philippine inflation seen easing to nearly three-year low in August - Reuters poll
RE
09/02South Korean inflation hits record low, fans case for more rate cuts
RE
09/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/02Oil prices mixed as market eyes trade war, awaits stocks data
RE
09/02Asia stocks dented by trade war, Brexit showdown paralyzes pound
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : BOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows
2XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan
3Papua New Guinea to investigate terms of UBS loan
4MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED : MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 31/8/19 - $1.0186
5GREENFIELDS PETRLM CORP (CAYMAN ISLA : GREENFIELDS PETRLM CAYMAN ISLANDS : Petroleum extends senior secured de..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group