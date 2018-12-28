Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices rebound but still weak due to oversupply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 09:46am CET
FILE PHOTO: A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rebounded on Friday, clawing back some of the ground lost this week, but remained close to their lowest levels in more than a year as rising U.S. inventories and concern over global economic growth kept markets under pressure.

Brent crude oil was up $1.20, or 2.3 percent, at $53.36 a barrel by 0830 GMT, having earlier risen more than 3 percent. It had dropped 4.2 percent on Thursday.

U.S. light crude was up $1.20, or 2.7 percent, at $45.81, after rising 3.6 percent in early trade.

Oil prices fell to their lowest in almost 18 months this week and are down more than 20 percent for the year, depressed by ample supplies that have filled fuel tanks worldwide.

"For the time being, the stock market and the oil market will echo each other," said Ahn Yea-Ha, commodity analyst at Kiwoom Securities. "Global economic slowdown worries have been weighing on stock market movements, and oil prices are not free from those concerns."

Asian stocks edged up on Friday after U.S. shares extended gains for a second straight day. [MKTS/GLOB]

Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore, said crude prices had been pressured by slowing economic growth "coupled with the expectation of strong U.S. production in the new year".

U.S. crude inventories rose 6.9 million barrels to 448.2 million barrels in the week to Dec. 21, according to the American Petroleum Institute. The U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) will publish its data at 1600 GMT. [EIA/S]

"If the EIA's data shows a rise in U.S. crude inventories, that would cap price gains," Ahn said.

The United States has emerged as the world's biggest crude producer this year, pumping 11.6 million barrels per day (bpd), more than both Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that rising protectionism and the unpredictability of the U.S. administration had greatly contributed to global oil price volatility over the past two years.

Novak also said Russia would cut its crude output by between 3 million and 5 million tonnes in the first half of 2019 as part of a deal between producers

Earlier this month, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, agreed to cut output by 1.2 million bpd, or more than 1 percent of global consumption, starting in January in a bid to help clear a supply overhang.

(Reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and Jane Chung in Seoul; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Christopher Johnson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 0.41% 6288.302 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 6579.4918 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
S&P 500 0.86% 2488.83 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:06aOil and Wall St. bounce send UK stocks sharply higher
RE
11:04aUK mortgage approvals rise on year for first time since September 2017 - UK Finance
RE
11:01aGerman inflation slows just as ECB dials back stimulus
RE
10:54aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : End dismal year on tepid note
RE
10:50aGlobal stocks cautiously follow Wall Street's surge
RE
10:47aGlobal stocks cautiously follow Wall Street's surge
RE
10:46aGlobal stocks cautiously follow Wall Street's surge
RE
10:28aMusic retailer HMV could enter administration - Sky News
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
2UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman
3APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
4HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Nissan to make fewer cars in China in months ahead as demand slows - source
5Oil prices rebound but still weak due to oversupply

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.