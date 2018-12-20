Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices resume fall, shed most of their gains from last session

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 03:12am CET
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the El Sharara oilfield, Libya

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday to erase most of their gains from the day before, resuming declines seen earlier in the week amid worries about oversupply and the outlook for the global economy.

The front-month U.S. crude contract had fallen 78 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $47.39 per barrel by 0129 GMT, nearly offseting gains of 96 cents chalked up on Wednesday.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were down 66 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $56.58 per barrel, after climbing almost 2 percent the session before.

"Wednesday's recovery was short-covering. Investors quickly moved their attention to deteriorating fundamentals in the oil markets including more signs of slowing economic growth next year, record production and the lack of confidence with OPEC's pledge to curb production," said Xi Jiarui, chief oil analyst at consultancy JLC.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producers including Russia agreed this month to curb output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in an attempt to drain tanks and boost prices.

Oil prices are down more than 30 percent from peaks seen in October.

But the cuts will not happen until next month and production has been at or near record highs in the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Volatility in crude prices this week has driven investors to shut their positions and is draining liquidity from the market, Xi said.

Total market open interest in U.S. crude contracts had fallen to 2.063 million contracts as of Thursday, up from a record of 2.71 million in May.

"It has been a tumultuous week in oil markets and traders may opt to shut it down after the last big risk event of the year with year-end position-squaring likely to kick-in today," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at OANDA.

Innes was referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting of 2018, at which it suggested the U.S. economy no longer needed the central bank's support either through lower-than-normal interest rates or by maintaining a massive balance sheet.

But U.S. inventory data offered some support to WTI prices.

U.S. crude inventories <USOILC=ECI> fell by 497,000 barrels in the week to Dec. 14, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, smaller than the decrease of 2.4 million barrels analysts had expected. The decline was the third consecutive decrease.

Distillate stockpiles <USOILD=ECI>, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.2 million barrels, versus expectations of a 573,000-barrel increase, the EIA said.

Distillate demand rose to the highest since January 2003, which bolstered buying, particularly in heating oil futures, the market's proxy for diesel.

(This story corrects paragraph 2 of an earlier version to remove the word 'yuan' after oil price)

(Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Joseph Radford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55aIndonesia central bank intervenes to defend rupiah - official
RE
04:53aSenate Approves Stopgap Spending Bill to Avert Shutdown -- 3rd Update
DJ
04:50aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Iron ore exports recommence from Esperance
PU
04:49aSenate Approves Stopgap Spending Bill to Avert Shutdown -- 3rd Update
DJ
04:38aEXCLUSIVE : Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn - documents
RE
04:33aJapan's central bank sticks to economic recovery view despite rising global risks
RE
04:30aJapan's central bank sticks to economic recovery view despite rising global risks
RE
04:10aAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Higher Gas Prices a Major Threat for Australian Industry
PU
04:08aStocks slide as Fed's 2019 rates guidance disappoints
RE
04:05aStocks slide as Fed's 2019 rates guidance disappoints
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares drop as data privacy fallout spreads
2MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Nissan, Renault bosses met one-on-one in Amsterdam, Nissan says
3BLACKBERRY LTD : BLACKBERRY : Why This Leading Melanoma Research Organization Trusts BlackBerry Workspaces Wit..
4EXCLUSIVE: Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn - documents
5BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili and Taobao Announce Business Collaboration in E-commerce

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.