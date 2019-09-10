Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices rise after data shows big drop in U.S. inventories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 09:26pm EDT
Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed that crude stockpiles in the U.S. fell last week by more than twice the amount that analysts had forecast.

Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.7%, to $62.81 a barrel by 0053 GMT, while WTI futures were up 47 cents, or 0.8%, to $57.87 a barrel.

Prices had ended lower on Tuesday, squeezed by speculation of a return of sanctions-hit Iranian crude exports to the market following United States President Donald Trump's move to fire national security adviser John Bolton, a noted Iran policy hawk.

But they rebounded after American Petroleum Institute (API) data released late on Tuesday showed U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell last week, while distillate stocks built.

"The U.S. hasn't changed its tune yet (on Iran) and the Saudis are really trying to tighten inventories," said Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro. "Just look at the API draw this morning – another 7 million plus (barrels) drawdown." 

The API numbers showed crude inventories fell by 7.2 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 6 to 421.9 million, compared with analysts' expectations of a decrease of 2.7 million barrels. [API/S]

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.4 million barrels, the API said, while refinery crude runs rose by 208,000 barrels per day.

Meanwhile gasoline stocks fell by 4.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations of a 847,000-barrel decline in a Reuters poll.

Prices had risen sharply before Bolton's removal, boosted after Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's new energy minister, said the kingdom's policy would not change and a deal with other producers to cut oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day would be maintained.

Iran's crude oil exports were slashed by more than 80% due to re-imposed sanctions by the United States after Trump exited last year Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.16% 62.72 Delayed Quote.13.89%
WTI -0.26% 57.77 Delayed Quote.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:26pOil prices rise after data shows big drop in U.S. inventories
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13pCautious optimism supports dollar ahead of ECB
RE
09:12pKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Economically Active Population Survey in August 2019
PU
09:06pBrokerage Charles Schwab says to cut about 600 jobs
RE
08:59pSouth Korea to lodge WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs on Weds
RE
08:44pEnbridge investors cheer Mainline overhaul despite Canadian producer protests
RE
08:43pFerrovial unit appeals Canadian court decision over SNC Lavalin highway sale
RE
08:32pTearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
2Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
3YUMA ENERGY INC : YUMA ENERGY : Announces Third Party Purchase of Senior Secured Bank Debt
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group