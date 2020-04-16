Log in
Oil prices rise after sharp losses caused by U.S. stockpile surge

04/16/2020 | 08:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport

Oil prices rose on Thursday after sharp losses in the previous session, with investors hoping that a big build-up in U.S. inventories may mean producers have little option but to deepen output cuts as the coronavirus pandemic ravages demand.

With official data showing U.S. inventories surging the most on record, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell on Wednesday to its lowest since February 2002, while Brent fell by more than 6%. [EIA/S]

Brent crude was up $1.15, or 4.2%, at $28.84 a barrel by 1225 GMT. WTI was up 33 cents, or 1.7%, at $20.20.

Brent is headed for a weekly fall of around 8% and WTI of 11%.

"Oil prices must remain depressed to force shut-ins among non-cartelised producers," said Norbert Ruecker, head of economics at Swiss bank Julius Baer, referring to producers such as the United States, where a lot of production is unprofitable at current prices.

"We stick to our Neutral view and see prices continuing to swing wildly around current levels in the very near term," he said.

Energy Information Administration data showed large U.S. refined fuels stock builds despite refiners operating at 69% of capacity nationwide, the lowest since September 2008.

The stockpile figures followed a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that forecast oil demand would fall by 29 million barrels per day (bpd) in April to the lowest in 25 years, and to just below 30% of pre-coronavirus global demand levels.

The projected demand loss is far more than the 9.7 million bpd output cuts agreed by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers including Russia. A monthly OPEC report on the oil market is due at 1300 GMT.

Hoped-for cuts of another 10 million bpd from other countries, including the United States, could lower production by 20 million bpd, although some analysts have questioned that number.

"The massive storage build, as counterintuitive as it sounds, did provide some price support as the build foreshadows that more wellhead closures are just around the corner, which effectively trims U.S. supply," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

Some countries have also committed to increasing purchases of oil for their strategic stockpiles, but there are limits to how much oil can be bought and the extent of global coordination.

Speaking of U.S. strategic reserve buying, Commerzbank analysts said that "this would accommodate 23 million barrels, which would normally constitute a massive additional reserve but these days would only just be enough to cope with one weekly increase in stocks."

By Shadia Nasralla
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.86% 23504.35 Delayed Quote.-16.08%
NASDAQ 100 -1.15% 8591.95797 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.44% 8393.17584 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
S&P 500 -2.20% 2783.36 Delayed Quote.-13.85%
