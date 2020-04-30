Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices rise amid early signs of fuel demand picking up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 03:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

By Sonali Paul and Koustav Samanta

Oil prices jumped on Thursday, buoyed by signs that the U.S. crude glut is not growing as quickly as expected and that fuel demand battered by COVID-19 restrictions is starting to pick up.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed to a high of $17.75 a barrel and were up 9.2%, or $1.39, at $16.45 at 0640 GMT. The U.S. benchmark surged 22% on Wednesday.

Brent was up 5.6%, or $1.27 at $23.81 a barrel in light trading, with the June contract expiring on Thursday. The contract hit a high of $25 earlier in the session, having posted a 10% gain on Wednesday.

The most active Brent crude contract for July was up $1.15 or about 5%, at $25.38 a barrel.

U.S. crude inventories grew by 9 million barrels last week to 527.6 million barrels, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed, well below the 10.6 million-barrel rise analysts polled by Reuters had expected. [EIA/S]

U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by 3.7 million barrels from record highs the previous week, with a slight rise in fuel demand offseting a rebound in refinery output.

"If we see a continuation of this trend in the coming weeks, it could suggest the worst might be behind the oil market," ING's head of commodities strategy Warren Patterson said.

Adding to positive sentiment, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) said on Thursday its daily sales of refined oil products have risen to more than 90% of levels seen before the coronavirus outbreak.

"WTI could quickly move to $20 a barrel and Brent to $30 a barrel in this environment," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA brokerage in Singapore.

"In the context of the size of the overall decline in oil prices since the pandemic began, the recovery is still minuscule," he added. "No one should mistake this week's rallies as the beginning of the end of the destruction wrought in the world's energy markets."

Global energy demand could slump by a record 6% in 2020 due to economic lockdowns from the coronavirus pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration will soon release a plan to help the country's oil companies, which Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said could include adding millions of barrels of oil to already-teeming national reserves.

Meanwhile, Western Europe's largest oil producer Norway said it will slash its output from June to December of 2020, the first time in 18 years it has joined other major producers to shore up prices.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue and Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aCoronavirus will trigger biggest ever plunge in energy demand, emissions - IEA
RE
03:54aBOJ aiming to create new lending scheme before scheduled rate review in June
RE
03:54aThai March exports fall 2.2% year-on-year, current account surplus narrows - central bank
RE
03:51aCoronavirus will trigger biggest ever plunge in energy demand, emissions - IEA
RE
03:50aMalaysia Airlines working with Khazanah for financial support, parent co says
RE
03:44aChina says COVID-19 impact hitting external demand
RE
03:44aCoronavirus lockdown hits German retail sales in March
RE
03:41aGlencore slashes 2020 spending, production guidance as coronavirus hits
RE
03:39aSouth Africa's credit growth rises to 7.84% year on year in March
RE
03:38aSouth African rand holds firmer on improved risk appetite
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
4BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
5FACEBOOK : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group