Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oil prices rise as U.S. sanctions against Iran's crude exports loom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 05:01am CEST
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen at sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday, as traders focused on U.S. sanctions against Iran's crude exports that are set to start next month to tighten global markets.

The gains helped claw back some of the losses from the previous session due to rising U.S. inventories and after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would raise output to at least partly make up for expected disruptions from Iran.

International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were at $84.98 per barrel at 0247 GMT, up 40 cents, or 0.5 percent from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 50 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $74.83 a barrel.

"Crude oil prices drifted lower (on Thursday) on combination of rising oil production in Saudi Arabia and Russia and a build-up of inventories in the U.S.. That said, prices remained resilient as supply worries persist amid looming Iranian sanctions," ANZ bank said on Friday.

Overall oil market sentiment is bullish.

Financial traders have accumulated bullish long positions betting on a further rise in prices amounting to almost 1.2 billion barrels of oil.

Meanwhile, the number of short positions in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts has fallen to the lowest level since before 2013, creating a near-record imbalance between bullish and bearish positions in financial crude markets.

"Bullish bets have increased substantially as markets are moving ahead of an impending shortfall from U.S.-Iran sanctions," said Benjamin Lu of Singapore-based futures brokerage Phillip Futures in a note on Friday.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 1.14% 7.12 End-of-day quote.16.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aPG&E : Suspected explosive device closed freeway ramps at River Road
AQ
06:18aKINKI SHARYO : Doha Metro to receive 35 more trains
AQ
06:18aMumbai Congress demands White Paper on IL&FS
AQ
06:18aEMS CHEMIE : Third-quarter report 2018 (January - September 2018) of the EMS Group
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:10aSUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Super Micro Computer, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm - SMCI
AC
06:09aBHARTI AIRTEL : buys AI startup AuthMe
AQ
06:09aRejuvenation of time-honored brands
AQ
06:08aYAMAHA MOTOR : F425A Wins U.S. Innovation Award — Sixth Accolade in Total After F25G in 2017 —
PU
06:08aPANTORO : Appendix 3Y Change of Directors Interest Notice 2
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2OLD MUTUAL LTD : OLD MUTUAL : Investors scurry for safety in stocks
3Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against "copycat products"
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.