Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Oil prices rise as U.S. stockpiles drop, OPEC agrees meeting date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 08:56pm EDT
A pump jack operates at a well site leased by Devon Energy Production Company near Guthrie, Oklahoma

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose over 1 percent on Thursday as official data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected and as OPEC and other producers finally agreed a date for a meeting to discuss output cuts.

Brent crude futures had risen 82 cents, or 1.3%, to $62.64 by 0026 GMT. They dropped 0.5% on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 79 cents, or 1.5%, at $54.55 a barrel. WTI fell 0.26% in the previous session.

After swelling to near two-year highs, U.S. crude stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations for a draw of 1.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said. [EIA/S]

Refined products also posted surprise drawdowns due to a rise in refining and crude exports, as well as a drop in crude production.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to meet on July 1, followed by a meeting with non-OPEC allies on July 2, after weeks of wrangling over dates.

OPEC and its allies will discuss whether to extend a deal on cutting 1.2 million barrels per day of production that runs out this month.

Momentum for an agreement appeared to be building as the United Arab Emirates' energy minister told Al-Bayan newspaper that an extension is "logical and reasonable".

"Oil price volatility is likely to persist, but the upcoming OPEC meeting should serve to provide the markets with a reasonable backstop and will offer some much-needed respite for prices," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets in Bangkok.

Expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates at its next meeting and confirmation that the chief U.S. trade negotiator will meet his Chinese counterpart before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week are also supporting markets.

Tensions remain high in the Middle East after last week's tanker attacks, which boosted oil prices. Fears of a confrontation between Iran and the United States have mounted, with Washington blaming Tehran, which has denied any role.

A rocket attack on a site in southern Iraq used by foreign oil companies, including U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil, left three people wounded and threatened to further escalate U.S.-Iran tensions in the region.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 26504 Delayed Quote.13.62%
NASDAQ 100 0.42% 7667.738447 Delayed Quote.18.90%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.42% 7987.323119 Delayed Quote.18.23%
S&P 500 0.30% 2926.46 Delayed Quote.16.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:22pGlobal stocks rally, bond yields plunge after Fed hints at rate cuts
RE
08:56pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices rise as U.S. stockpiles drop, OPEC agrees meeting date
RE
04:54pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged
DJ
04:41pJune Fed Meeting Causes Stocks to Buck Trend -- Update
DJ
04:32pGlobal stocks gain, dollar weakens after Fed signals possible rate cuts
RE
04:29pGlobal stocks gain, dollar weakens after Fed signals possible rate cuts
RE
04:28pGlobal stocks gain, dollar weakens after Fed signals possible rate cuts
RE
04:27pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher As Fed Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged, Drops 'patient' From Statement
DJ
04:26pStocks approach record as Fed soothes Wall Street's fears
RE
04:16pTSX rises 0.05 percent to 16,511.79
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : rises on strong quarterly forecast driven by licenses, cloud services
4DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : SMALL SPACECRAFT, BIG UNIVERSE: Lockheed Martin Selected for the Next Phase of a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About