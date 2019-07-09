Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Oil prices rise as data shows bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. stockpiles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 10:40pm EDT
Oil pumps are seen after sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industry group reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude had climbed 81 cents, or 1.4%, to $58.64 by 0151 GMT. Brent was up 61 cents, or 1%, at $64.77, having earlier hit $64.95.

The U.S. and global benchmarks have gained this year as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and big producers such as Russia have honoured commitments to cut output.

Investors have also been on the lookout for any signs that unrelenting production from the United States is being consumed.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than forecast last week, while gasoline inventories decreased and distillate stocks built, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by 8.1 million barrels in the week to July 5 to 461.4 million, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 3.1 million barrels, according to the data.

Official figures from the government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) are due later on Wednesday.

"Prices are finely balanced right now as investors await fresh stimulus," said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst at FOREX.com. "The stimulus could come in the form of a sharp change in U.S. crude oil inventories."

Oil prices have been under pressure from concerns about global economic growth amid growing signs of harm from the U.S.-China trade war that has rumbled on over the last year. Lower economic growth typically means reduced demand for commodities such as oil.

"Global economic growth remains under pressure, with the latest manufacturing surveys weakening," NAB said in a note.

"This is likely to impact demand for commodities, although stimulus measures may in some cases support commodity demand," NAB said, citing China as an example.

Still, U.S. crude oil production is forecast to rise to a record of 12.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019 from the high of 10.96 million bpd last year, the EIA's Short Term Energy Outlook said on Tuesday.

OPEC and allied producers led by Russia agreed last week to extend their supply-cutting deal until March 2020. Brent has risen nearly 20% in 2019, supported by the pact and tensions in the Middle East, especially the row over Iran's nuclear programme.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)

By Aaron Sheldrick

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.08% 26783.49 Delayed Quote.14.82%
NASDAQ 100 0.53% 7826.858324 Delayed Quote.23.00%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.54% 8141.728021 Delayed Quote.23.01%
S&P 500 0.12% 2979.63 Delayed Quote.18.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:44pASIA MARKETS: Australia Leads Asia Stocks Higher Early Wednesday Despite Disappointing Consumer Confidence Data
DJ
10:40pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices rise as data shows bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. stockpiles
RE
10:31pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices rise as data shows bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. stockpiles
RE
04:28pGlobal stocks drop as trade dims earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles
RE
04:27pStocks drop as trade dims earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles
RE
04:21pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Mostly Higher As Investors Await More Clarity On Fed Rate-cut Plans
DJ
04:10pTSX rises 0.50 percent to 16,545.21
RE
03:26pStocks drop on cloudy earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles
RE
12:30pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 250 stumbles as Brexit worries bite; Ocado shines
RE
11:31aSouth Africa's rand steady as traders eye Fed, stocks down
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3E.ON SE : Most big CO2 emitting firms not on track for climate goals - report
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Mexico calls out Louis Vuitton for using traditio..
5LEVI STRAUSS & CO. : LEVI STRAUSS : sees slower sales growth in second half, shares fall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About