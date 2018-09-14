Oil prices rise as focus returns to supply concerns

Brent crude was up 25 cents at $78.43 a barrel by 0810 GMT. The global benchmark fell 2 percent on Thursday after rising on Wednesday to its highest since May 22 at $80.13.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 41 cents at 69.00 a barrel after dropping 2.5 percent on Thursday.

Both futures contracts are set to rise around 2 percent in the week.

"We think the oil market will have another go at pushing Brent above $80 a barrel," Harry Tchilinguirian, oil strategist at French bank BNP Paribas, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

"The looming supply gap that the loss of Iranian oil exports represents is still ahead of us and that early November U.S. deadline to reduced imports to zero is fast approaching."

The United States is renewing sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from a nuclear deal forged in 2015 between Tehran and world powers.

Washington reimposed some of the financial sanctions from Aug. 6, while those affecting Iran's petroleum sector will come into force from Nov. 4.

Indian refiners, traditionally major buyers of Iranian crude, will cut their monthly crude loadings from Iran for September and October by nearly half from earlier this year.

Supply concerns were stoked by data showing that U.S. crude production <C-OUT-T-EIA> fell by 100,000 barrels per day to 10.9 million bpd last week as the industry faced pipeline capacity constraints.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency on Thursday warned that although the oil market was tightening and world oil demand would reach 100 million bpd in the next three months, global economic risks were also mounting.

"As we move into 2019, a possible risk to our forecast lies in some key emerging economies, partly due to currency depreciations versus the U.S. dollar, raising the cost of imported energy," the agency said.

"In addition, there is a risk to growth from an escalation of trade disputes," the Paris-based agency said.

China will not buckle to U.S. demands in any trade negotiations, the major state-run China Daily newspaper said, while U.S. President Trump said on Twitter he felt no pressure to strike a deal with China.

By Shadia Nasralla