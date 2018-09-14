Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices rise as focus returns to supply concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 10:45am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates at sunset in an oil field in Midland

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil rose on Friday, clawing back some territory after prices fell by the most in a month in the previous session, as the focus returned to supply concerns ahead of a November deadline for U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude.

Brent crude was up 25 cents at $78.43 a barrel by 0810 GMT. The global benchmark fell 2 percent on Thursday after rising on Wednesday to its highest since May 22 at $80.13.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 41 cents at 69.00 a barrel after dropping 2.5 percent on Thursday.

Both futures contracts are set to rise around 2 percent in the week.

"We think the oil market will have another go at pushing Brent above $80 a barrel," Harry Tchilinguirian, oil strategist at French bank BNP Paribas, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

"The looming supply gap that the loss of Iranian oil exports represents is still ahead of us and that early November U.S. deadline to reduced imports to zero is fast approaching."

The United States is renewing sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from a nuclear deal forged in 2015 between Tehran and world powers.

Washington reimposed some of the financial sanctions from Aug. 6, while those affecting Iran's petroleum sector will come into force from Nov. 4.

Indian refiners, traditionally major buyers of Iranian crude, will cut their monthly crude loadings from Iran for September and October by nearly half from earlier this year.

Supply concerns were stoked by data showing that U.S. crude production <C-OUT-T-EIA> fell by 100,000 barrels per day to 10.9 million bpd last week as the industry faced pipeline capacity constraints.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency on Thursday warned that although the oil market was tightening and world oil demand would reach 100 million bpd in the next three months, global economic risks were also mounting.

"As we move into 2019, a possible risk to our forecast lies in some key emerging economies, partly due to currency depreciations versus the U.S. dollar, raising the cost of imported energy," the agency said.

"In addition, there is a risk to growth from an escalation of trade disputes," the Paris-based agency said.

China will not buckle to U.S. demands in any trade negotiations, the major state-run China Daily newspaper said, while U.S. President Trump said on Twitter he felt no pressure to strike a deal with China.

(Additional eporting by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Joseph Radford, Christian Schmollinger and Jan Harvey)

By Shadia Nasralla

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Public and private financial institutions demonstrate their support for cities and subnational governments on climate action
PU
10:49aECB can't ignore stability risk from low rates - Smets
RE
10:48aGDYNIA COTTON ASSOCIATION : 8th edition of the European Congress of Small and Medium Enterprises
PU
10:45aOil prices rise as focus returns to supply concerns
RE
10:34aGerman EU Commissioner calls for French ECB president after Draghi
RE
10:27aALPHAPOINT TECHNOLOGY : to Launch Cryptocurrency Indexes and Technology to Create Smart Baskets of Cryptocurrencies
AQ
10:25aDIGITAL ASSET MONETARY NETWORK : DATI) Launches DigitalAMN.com
AQ
10:18aKOENIGSEGG AUTOMOTIVE : Ask CvK
PU
10:15aUK house prices would crash by a third after chaotic no-deal Brexit, Carney says
RE
10:12aBank of France Reduces 2018 GDP Growth Forecast
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
2INVESTEC LTD : INVESTEC : to hive off asset management, shares jump
3BONE THERAPEUTICS : BONE THERAPEUTICS : 9/14/18 - Bone Therapeutics announces final results from Phase I/IIA A..
4AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website
5LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. : LAS VEGAS SANDS : Recognized by Dow Jones for Corporate Sustainability Leadership

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.