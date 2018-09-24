Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices rise as markets tighten ahead of Iran sanctions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 04:14am CEST
A horizontal drilling rig on a lease owned by Parsley Energy operates in the Permian Basin near Midland

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday as U.S. markets tightened just weeks ahead of Washington's plan to impose new sanctions against Iran, with U.S. bank J.P. Morgan warning of price spikes above $90 per barrel in coming months.

Brent crude futures were at $79.71 per barrel at 0138 GMT, up by 91 cents, or 1.2 percent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 75 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $71.53 a barrel.

The market was "increasingly concerned about dwindling (U.S.) inventories," ANZ bank said on Monday.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories <C-STK-T-EIA> are at their lowest level since early 2015. And while output <C-OUT-T-EIA> remains around the record of 11 million barrels per day (bpd), recent subdued U.S. drilling activity points towards a slowdown.

(For a graphic on 'U.S. oil
drilling, production & storage levels' click

The tightening U.S. market came ahead of sanctions that Washington plans to implement against Iran's petroleum exports from early November.

Many analysts expect a drop of more than 1 million bpd of Iranian crude exports, while J.P. Morgan expects expecting a loss of 1.5 million bpd.

The Middle East dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which Iran is a member, as well as top producer Russia are discussing raising output by 500,000 bpd to counter falling supply from Iran, although no decision has been made public yet.

"We expect that those OPEC countries with available spare capacity, led by Saudi Arabia, will increase output but not completely offset the drop in Iranian barrels," said Edward Bell, commodity analyst at Emirates NBD bank.

J.P. Morgan said in its latest market outlook, published late on Friday, that "a spike to $90 per barrel is likely" for oil prices in the coming months due to the Iran sanctions.

The bank said it expects Brent and WTI to average $85 and $76 per barrel, respectively, over the next six months.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33aNew U.S., China tariffs set to take effect, no compromise in sight
RE
04:28aWORLD BANK : Higher Productivity is Key to Prosperous Philippines – World Bank
PU
04:23aWealth-Management Firms Battle Over Millennials -- Journal Report
DJ
04:19aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Growth in intended Thai travel spend leaps ahead of global average
PU
04:19aPolicy Makers Rethink a 2% Inflation Target -- Journal Report
DJ
04:14aOil prices rise as markets tighten ahead of Iran sanctions
RE
04:04aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Dr. Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia
PU
03:57aOil prices rise as markets tighten ahead of Iran sanctions
RE
03:54aCanada PM says informal NAFTA talks likely in next few days at U.N.
RE
03:34aAsian shares wobble as China halts trade talks with US; oil rallies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
2S&P 500 : Asian shares wobble as China halts trade talks with U.S.; oil rallies
3SK HYNIX INC : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
4BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : is in late-stage talks to buy Randgold Resources- source
5DELL REVISITS IPO OPTION AMID TRACKING STOCK DEAL PUSHBACK: sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.