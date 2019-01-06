Oil prices rise more than 1 pct on trade talks, supply cuts

International Brent crude futures were at $57.75 per barrel at 0040 GMT, up 69 cents, or 1.2 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $48.60 per barrel, up 64 cents, or 1.3 percent.

Financial markets were being lifted early on Monday on expectations that face-to-face trade negotiations between delegates from Washington and Beijing, due to start on Monday, would lead to an easing in tensions between the two biggest economies in the world. [nL3N1Z60KW]

More fundamentally for oil markets, traders said crude future prices were being supported by supply cuts started late last year by a group of producers around the Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as non-OPEC Russia. [nD5N1WP00B]

But not all factors are pointing to higher prices.

In the United States, crude oil production <C-OUT-T-EIA> stayed at a record 11.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in the last week of 2018, according to weekly data by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released on Friday. [nL1N1Z40Z4]

That makes the United States the world's biggest oil producer ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Record output is also swelling U.S. fuel stockpiles.

Crude oil inventories <C-STK-T-EIA> rose by 7,000 barrels in the week ending Dec. 28, to 441.42 million barrels.

Distillate and gasoline stocks, however, rose by a whopping 9.5 million and 6.9 million barrels, to 119.9 million and 240 million barrels respectively, the EIA data showed.

"The U.S. supply glut remains a bearish concern," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

