Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices rise on OPEC's supply cuts and healthy demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 08:30pm EDT
A driver looks at the price as he fills the tank of his car at a gas station in Shanghai

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday, lifted by output cuts led by producer group OPEC as well as healthy demand, although analysts said economic headwinds posed downside risks to crude markets.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.99 per barrel at 0012 GMT, up 20 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last settlement.

Brent crude futures were at $66.76 per barrel, up 18 cents, or 0.3 percent.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said despite economic headwinds "we still see Brent prices averaging $70 per barrel this year and expect WTI to lag, averaging $59 per barrel in 2019."

The U.S. bank said this was in part because of strong demand for marine diesel expected from next year as part of new fuel rules coming in place by the International Maritime Organization.

"With diesel yields already maxed out, refiners may need to lift runs in 2H19 to meet rising demand for marine distillates," Bank of America said.

It added that supply cuts this year by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-affiliated allies like Russia - known as the OPEC+ alliance - aimed at tightening oil markets were also supporting crude prices.

Traders also pointed to the ongoing political and economic crisis in Latin American OPEC-member Venezuela as an oil price driver.

Venezuela's opposition-run congress on Monday declared a "state of alarm" over a five-day power blackout that has crippled the country's oil exports and left millions of citizens scrambling to find food and water.


Graphic: Venezuela oil exports (https://tmsnrt.rs/2NXpv3C

SURGING U.S. OUTPUT

At least partly offsetting OPEC efforts to tighten the market and disruptions like Venezuela is a surge in U.S. oil supply.

The United States will drive global oil supply growth over the next five years, adding another 4 million barrels per day (bpd) to the country's already booming output, the International Energy Agency said on Monday.

U.S. oil output, including natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons, will climb to 19.6 million bpd by 2024 from 15.5 million last year, the Paris-based agency said.

U.S. crude oil output will rise nearly 2.8 million bpd, growing to 13.7 million bpd in 2024 from an average of just under 11 million bpd in 2018, the IEA said, making the United States by far the biggest oil producer in the world.


Graphic: : Top-3 oil producers (https://tmsnrt.rs/2ETCLmP

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48pAustralian Housing Finance Falls in January
DJ
08:46pTheresa May Secures Last-Minute Concessions from EU on Brexit Deal -- 5th Update
DJ
08:35pPRIME MINISTER'S PRESS STATEMENT IN STRASBOURG : 11 March 2019
PU
08:30pOil prices rise on OPEC's supply cuts and healthy demand
RE
08:23pMUELLER PROBE ALREADY FINANCED THROUGH SEPTEMBER : officials
RE
08:21pChina may increase tolerance for small firms' bad loans - Securities Times
RE
08:10pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR DISTRICT O : Tualatin Man Sentenced for Money Laundering and Defrauding Investors
PU
08:05pDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Defence partners with SYPAQ to innovate battlefield logistics unmanned aerial system for Army
PU
08:00pOREGON STATE LEGISLATURE : HB 2020 Op Ed
PU
07:50pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Foreign trade to remain robust in 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. senator calls on FAA to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8
4APPLE : Satellites and shoe-leather - How investors get beyond China's dubious data
5Theresa May Secures Last-Minute Concessions from EU on Brexit Deal -- 4th Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.