Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices rise on Saudi tensions; demand outlook drags

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 11:11am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oilfield in Midland, Texas

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday as tension over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist stoked supply worries, although concerns over the long-term demand outlook dragged on sentiment.

Brent crude oil jumped $1.49 a barrel to a high of $81.92 before slipping to $81.13, up 70 cents, by 0850 GMT. U.S. crude was last up 40 cents at $71.74.

"Growing tensions over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul has proved supportive for oil prices," said ING commodities strategist Warren Patterson.

Saudi Arabia has been under pressure since Khashoggi, a critic of Riyadh and a U.S. resident, disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened "severe punishment" if it is found that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate.

Saudi Arabia said it would retaliate to any action against it over the Khashoggi case, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday, quoting an official source.

"This has raised concerns that the Saudis may use oil as a tool for retaliation if any sanctions or other action is taken against it," Patterson said.

Analysts said, however, that it was difficult to imagine Saudi Arabia taking action that would hit world oil supply.

"So far the oil market is withstanding the verbal war and though prices are slightly higher ... they are a good $5 below the peak last week," said Fiona Cincotta, analyst at City Index.

Exerting downward pressure on prices, Friday's monthly report from the International Energy Agency said the market looked "adequately supplied for now" and cut its forecasts for world oil demand growth this year and next. [IEA/M]

OPEC, Russia and other oil producers, such as U.S. shale companies, had increased production sharply since May, the IEA said, raising world crude output by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd).

"These are very bearish for oil prices," said Commerzbank commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch.

The secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said last week that the group saw the oil market as well supplied and that it was wary of creating a glut next year.

Societe Generale on Monday raised its forecast for Brent crude in the final quarter of this year to $82 from $78 per barrel after a sharp rise in prices over the past two months pushed Brent up from about $70.

The French bank wrote that there were "high levels of risk and uncertainty in the oil markets".

(Reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen in Beijing; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

By Christopher Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:19aNoomi Wallet Debuts to Elevate Crypto Banking in Blockchain 3.0 Era
BU
11:18aSuperdry shares under water, blames weather and forex for profit alert
RE
11:18aEMB EUROPEAN MILK BOARD : Milk production costs still not covered in Germany
PU
11:16aBanks, insurers must have 'credible plans' for climate change - BoE
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:11aOil prices rise on Saudi tensions; demand outlook drags
RE
11:11aOil prices rise on Saudi tensions; demand outlook drags
RE
11:05aBITCOIN GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:03aEU-SINGAPORE : Council adopts decisions to sign trade and investment agreements
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
3GREENCORE GROUP PLC : GREENCORE : Proposed Sale of Greencore US
4SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : blames weather and forex for profit warning
5VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - Series of new contracts for Veolia Eau France

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.