Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices rise on Sino-American trade hopes, upbeat China data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 11:31pm EST
Pumpjacks are seen against the setting sun at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that potential progress in the latest Sino-U.S. tariff talks would improve the global economic outlook, and as China's trade figures including crude imports beat forecasts.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $54.16 per barrel at 0413 GMT, up 26 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last settlement.

International Brent crude oil futures were up 37 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $63.98 a barrel.

Optimism that a trade deal could be reached between the United States and China was boosted when U.S. President Donald Trump said talks were going "very well".

"The 90-day truce (on trade) agreed in December will run out on March 1, but given the progress of the talks there could be an extension, which is why there (is) rising optimism that the two leaders will meet later that month," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst, OANDA.

Markets were also supported by upbeat Chinese trade data, including for crude oil.

China's crude oil imports in January rose 4.8 percent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday, to an average of 10.03 million barrels per day (bpd), the third straight month that imports have exceeded the 10 million bpd mark.

Not all data pointed to tighter market conditions and higher prices.

Climbing U.S. oil stockpiles weighed on prices. U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week to the highest since November 2017 as refiners cut runs to the lowest since October 2017, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories built for a fourth week in a row, rising 3.6 million barrels to 450.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 8. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast an increase of 2.7 million barrels.

U.S. crude oil production remained at a record of 11.9 million barrels per day (bpd).

The global oil market will struggle this year to absorb fast-growing crude supply from outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), even with the group's production cuts and U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, the International Energy Agency said in a report on Wednesday.

The IEA said it expected global oil demand this year to grow by 1.4 million bpd, while non-OPEC supply will grow by 1.8 million bpd.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE and Colin Packham in SYDNEY; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aBorder-Security Funding Deal Nears a Vote -- 4th Update
DJ
12:16aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : National Resources Statement outlines a blueprint for success
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/13China Exports +9.1% in January, Beating Expectations -- Update
DJ
02/13Oil prices rise on Sino-American trade hopes, upbeat China data
RE
02/13Asia shares cautious, seeking Sino-U.S. clarity
RE
02/13U.S.-China trade talks move to higher level as deadline looms
RE
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/13Dollar higher as euro sags; Aussie firms on China data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Newer businesses drive Cisco's earnings beat; shares rise
3ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
4OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE LIMITED : - 2019 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : DESCRIPTION:Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.