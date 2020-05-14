Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Oil prices rise on U.S. stockpile drop, but bleak outlook caps gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 02:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

By Jane Chung

Oil prices climbed on Thursday following an unexpected drop in U.S. crude stocks, but gains were capped by a bleak outlook for the world's No. 1 economy as the coronavirus pandemic crushes fuel demand, and concern over a potential second wave of cases.

Brent crude futures were up 18 cents, or 0.6%, at $29.37 per barrel at 0621 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.9%, at $25.52 a barrel.

Prices have risen in the past two weeks as some countries relaxed coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns to allow factories and shops to open again. But new cases have emerged in South Korea and China, raising concerns over a possible second wave of infections which would weigh on economic recovery and fuel demand.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Wednesday of an "extended period" of weak economic growth and called for additional fiscal spending to stave off the fallout from the virus.

"It is hard to get excited about a steady rebound for crude demand when the world's largest economy has significant uncertainty about the outlook and big downside risks," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

A drop in U.S. crude inventories provided some support to prices early in the trading session, but Moya said much bigger drawdowns over the next few weeks would be needed to boost prices.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 745,000 barrels to 531.5 million barrels in the week to May 8, marking the first decline since January, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 4.1 million barrel increase. [EIA/S]

Amid the slump in fuel use, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Wednesday it expects 2020 global oil demand to shrink by 9.07 million bpd, worse than its previous contraction forecast of 6.85 million bpd. It said it also expected the second quarter to see the steepest decline in demand.

ING Economics said in a note the lowering of demand forecasts made for "bearish reading".

"(Second-quarter) demand for OPEC oil is just 16.77 million bpd, well below OPEC output levels, even when full compliance of OPEC+ cuts are taken into consideration," ING added.

OPEC+, a grouping of OPEC and other producers including Russia, agreed in April to curtail production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June. Saudi Arabia, de facto leader of OPEC, also said it would cut its own output by an additional 1 million bpd to 7.5 million bpd starting in June.

(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.17% 23247.97 Delayed Quote.-18.54%
NASDAQ 100 -1.23% 9000.077015 Delayed Quote.5.58%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.55% 8863.166536 Delayed Quote.1.66%
S&P 500 -1.75% 2820 Delayed Quote.-12.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
02:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Storm clouds gather over U.S. stocks as hopes of quick recovery fade
RE
02:44aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices rise on U.S. stockpile drop, but bleak outlook caps gains
RE
02:38aGlobal Stocks Fall on Fed Caution
DJ
01:15aGlobal Stocks Fall on Fed Caution
DJ
05/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain'
DJ
05/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall About 2% as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain' -- Update
DJ
05/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain' -- Update
DJ
05/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall About 2% as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain'
DJ
05/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall About 2% as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain'
DJ
05/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall About 2% as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain'
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
4RWE AG : RWE : Shrugging off coronavirus, RWE posts profit rise on strong winds
5ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Note..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group