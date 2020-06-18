Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices rise on faith in supply cuts, demand recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/18/2020 | 10:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

By Sonali Paul

Oil prices pushed higher in early trade on Friday, building on gains in the previous session, after OPEC producers and allies promised to meet their supply cut commitments and two major oil traders said demand was recovering well.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 23 cents, or 0.6%, to $39.07 a barrel at 0209 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.4%, to $41.69 a barrel. Both contracts rose around 2% on Thursday.

Plans by Iraq and Kazakhstan to make up for overproduction in May on their supply cut commitments supported the market. The promises came out of a meeting by a panel monitoring compliance by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a grouping called OPEC+.

If the laggard producers do compensate over the next three months for their overproduction, that will effectively take extra barrels out of the market, even if OPEC+ does not extend its record 9.7 million barrels per day supply cut beyond July.

Near-term optimism around those make-up supply cuts easing pressure on storage helped tip Brent into 'backwardation' on Thursday for the first time since early March, with the August contract rising to 9 cents above September <LCOc1-LCOc2> on Friday.

Backwardation occurs when near-term contracts are trading at higher prices than outer months, due to abnormal circumstances. Normally oil futures trade in 'contango', with the outer months at higher prices, reflecting the cost of holding oil.

Fears about dwindling storage capacity had sent the market into steep contango, as wide as $5, as coronavirus lockdowns hit demand and Saudi Arabia and Russia glutted the market with crude in April.

"The supply cuts that they've (OPEC+) implemented and with other members like Iraq proposing to make up for the lack of adherence to the agreement in May and June does tighten up the market in the shorter term," said ANZ senior commodity strategist Daniel Hynes.

"But it's not a strong signal of a wholesale shift in the medium term outlook in the market."

Comments from global oil traders Vitol and Trafigura on a rebound in oil demand in June, reported by Bloomberg, also buoyed the market, ANZ said.

On the technical side, CMC Markets chief strategist Michael McCarthy pointed to strong resistance in the WTI contract between $40 and $41. Analysts see that level as the point at which more U.S. producers will revive shut-in wells.

"That militates against aggressive long side trading," McCarthy said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin and Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC -0.37% 271 Delayed Quote.84.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.24% 41.85 Delayed Quote.-38.33%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.03% 69.8767 Delayed Quote.12.05%
WTI 0.10% 39.182 Delayed Quote.-38.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aChina charges two detained Canadians with alleged espionage
RE
12:17aAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Expansion of uni places encouraging - the start of vital education and training reform
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:02aResponse to "Are Banks Observing Due Diligence Before Selling Elderly Customers High-Risk Products" - The Straits Times, 15 June 2020
PU
12:02aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : FDI Net Inflows in March 2020 Reach US$507 Million; Q1 2020 Net FDI Inflows at US$1.7 Billion
PU
06/18EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Renesas Enhances ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality Platform With Artificial Intelligence for Smart Odor Sensing
PU
06/18WORLD BANK : Uganda - Irrigation for Climate Resilience Project (ICRP)
PU
06/18COVID-19 : impacts on markets
PU
06/18China-backed AIIB approves $100 million loan for Mongolia's virus fight
RE
06/18CHINA : New Project to Reduce Risks of Emerging Infectious Diseases through a Multisectoral Approach
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says it cannot rule out 'fraud of considerable proportions'
2ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. : ENPH Kirby McInerney LLP Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against E..
3JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. : JAPAN AIRLINES : lifts coronavirus travel curbs to help economy bounce back
4COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Respiratory Masks Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Incidence and Preva..
5NATIONAL COMEDY CENTER :'s Father's Day Tributes to Jerry Stiller, John Cleese, Richard Pryor and Desi Arna..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group