Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices rise on falling U.S. dollar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 12:32am EDT

* Brent price up nearly 1.1% by 0403 GMT, WTI up almost 0.9%

* American Petroleum Institute data expected at 2030 GMT, Tuesday

MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices recovered on Tuesday, erasing overnight losses, as investors moved into risk assets and away from the safe-haven U.S. dollar which tumbled to multi-year lows.

Brent crude futures climbed 49 cents, or 1.1%, to $45.77 a barrel at 0406 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 37 cents, or 0.9%, to $42.98 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts fell around 1% on Monday on worries about oil oversupply, with global demand stuck below pre-COVID levels.

The dollar was last down 0.04% at 92.146 against a basket of currencies, after hitting its lowest since May 2018 in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy shift on inflation announced last week.

"It (the policy shift) really cements the fact that you're looking at negative real rates for the U.S. which will not be great for the U.S. dollar. That's good for commodities," said Louis Crous, chief investment officer at BetaShares, an Australian exchange-traded funds provider.

The weakening U.S. dollar makes oil and other commodities priced in dollars more attractive to global buyers.

Overall, the market remains focused on the stalled recovery in fuel demand as countries continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic with rolling COVID-19 lockdowns, analysts said.

"This has created plenty of uncertainty about whether demand for transportation fuels will ever return to normal," ANZ Research said in a note.

Ahead of the release of U.S. stockpile data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, a Reuters poll found analysts expect U.S. crude stocks fell by about 2 million barrels in the week to Aug. 28.

Gasoline inventories are seen falling by 3.6 million barrels, while distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, are expected to drop by 1.5 million barrels, six analysts polled by Reuters estimated.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Seng Li Peng in Singapore; editing by Richard Pullin)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.29% 45.78 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
WTI 0.24% 43.014 Delayed Quote.-30.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:02aIndia's factory activity grows for first time in five months in August
RE
12:58aNasdaq ends higher while S&P 500 posts biggest August gain since 1986
RE
12:56aAustralia central bank holds rates, expands bank funding scheme
RE
12:52aIndonesia's July foreign visitor arrivals plunge 89% year-on-year
RE
12:45aMore resignations at Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders
RE
12:42aWalmart unveils membership service with free delivery, no lines
RE
12:41aOil prices rise on falling U.S. dollar
RE
12:34aIndonesia August inflation eases to 1.32% year-on-year, new 20-year low
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Zoom forecasts sales surge as video conferencing becomes a daily routine
3SWORD GROUP SE : SWORD GROUP: Availability of the 2020 Interim Financial Report
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : surveillance can boost output and possibly limit unions - study
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Not all gloom for aviation training as MAX, cargo fleets beckon
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group