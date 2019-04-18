Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Oil prices rise on lower U.S. stocks, OPEC+ supply cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 09:55am EDT
An oil well pump jack is seen at an oil field supply yard near Denver

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday, boosted by a decline in U.S. inventories, ongoing supply cuts from OPEC and its allies, and U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran.

Brent crude futures were at $71.80 a barrel at 1313 GMT, up 18 cents from their last close and near Wednesday's five-month high of $72.27 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.83 per barrel, up 7 cents.

Both contracts traded slightly lower earlier in the day.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to April 12, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Wednesday.

"The latest weekly statistics on U.S. oil inventories were seemingly positive. All the major categories registered draws," Tamas Varga of London-based oil brokerage PVM said.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.2 million barrels, and distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 362,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.


(GRAPHIC: U.S. crude inventories, weekly changes since 2017 -

Prices have been supported this year by an agreement reached by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, to limit their oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

Global supply has been tightened further by U.S. sanctions on OPEC members Venezuela and Iran.

Iran's crude exports have dropped in April to their lowest daily level this year, tanker data showed and industry sources said, suggesting a reduction in buyer interest ahead of expected further pressure from Washington.

Indian refiners are turning to other OPEC members, Mexico and the United States to make up for any loss of Iranian oil.

Spain's Repsol has suspended its swaps of refined products for crude with Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA, people familiar with the matter said, as U.S. officials weigh penalties for foreign firms doing business with Venezuela.

Growing U.S. oil production and concerns over the U.S.- China trade dispute are keeping prices in check.

U.S. crude oil output from seven major shale formations was expected to rise by about 80,000 bpd in May to a record 8.46 million bpd, the EIA said in its monthly report on Monday.

Surging U.S. production has filled some of the gap in supplies, although not all of the lost production can be immediately replaced by U.S. shale oil due to refinery configurations.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick, Colin Packham and Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford, Mark Potter and Alexandra Hudson)

By Ahmad Ghaddar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.38% 26519.95 Delayed Quote.13.38%
NASDAQ 100 -0.08% 7665.257021 Delayed Quote.20.93%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.10% 7975.887422 Delayed Quote.20.57%
S&P 500 0.11% 2899.57 Delayed Quote.15.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:03aTSX edges higher as energy stocks track oil gains
RE
09:56aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-index Futures Edge Lower As Investors Sift Earnings, Await Retail Sales Data
DJ
09:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices rise on lower U.S. stocks, OPEC+ supply cuts
RE
09:49aCAC 40 : France points way for UK shake up of audit market
RE
09:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Higher in U.S. Trading
DJ
09:13aEuropean shares little changed as earnings boost offsets tepid PMIs
RE
08:38aGlobal Stocks Follow Wall Street Lower
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
06:41aLONDON MARKETS: Unilever Results Fail To Hoist London Markets
DJ
06:39aEUROPE MARKETS: No Easter Treats For Europe As Stagnation Fears Hit Markets
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
2AIRBUS SE : Jet Airways shares plunge, rivals race to grab grounded carrier's slots
3L'ORÉAL : Kering shares slide as Gucci's growth slows
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : As Notre-Dame money rolls in, some eyebrows raised over rush of funds
5UNILEVER : Unilever 1Q Sales Fell; Raises Quarterly Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About