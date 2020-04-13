Log in
Oil prices shrug off output cut as demand worries weigh

04/13/2020 | 09:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

Oil prices fluctuated on Monday as the positive impact of major producers agreeing record global output cuts was offset by concerns they will not be sufficient to reduce a glut as the coronavirus pandemic hammers demand.

The OPEC+ group of oil producers, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other countries, agreed to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June, representing about 10% of global supply.

Brent crude futures were down 17 cents, or 0.5%, at $31.31 a barrel by 1316 GMT, after opening at a session high of $33.99. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 34 cents at $23.10, having earlier hit $24.74.

U.S. President Donald Trump praised the oil supply deal, the possibility of which he had first touted on April 2.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates volunteered to make cuts even deeper than those agreed, which would effectively bring down OPEC+ supply by 12.5 million bpd from current levels.

Saudi Arabia on Monday set its May official selling prices (OSP) for crude, selling oil to Asia more cheaply and keeping prices flat for Europe while raising them for the United States.

Meanwhile, analysts cast doubts on producers' likely compliance with the production cuts, not least since Mexico got off with smaller cuts than initially demanded. Even factoring in full compliance, demand weakness concerns still capped oil price gains.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said nations in the G20 group had pledged to cut around 3.7 milliom bpd and that strategic reserves purchases would reach around 200 million barrels over the next couple of months, bringing the total reduction of oil in the market to about 19.5 million bpd.

"If... indications that G20 will join in with more cuts of up to an additional 10 million bpd prove true and take an official character, then we can expect a relative price recovery," Rystad energy analysts said.

"Still, due to the stock build that April will have accumulated by then, prices will not recover this year to pre-COVID-19 levels."

Worldwide fuel consumption is down roughly 30% because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide and kept entire nations on lockdown.

"We do not expect a sustained recovery in the oil price until pent-up demand is released in Q3," said Harry Tchilinguirian of BNP Paribas.

Outside of OPEC+, Canada has signalled a willingness to cut and Norway said it would decide about its cut "in the near future".

The United States, where antitrust legislation makes it hard to act in tandem with groups such as OPEC, has said that low prices mean its output would already fall by as much as 2 million bpd this year without planned cuts.

Brent's contango - the market structure in which later-dated prices are higher than prompt supplies <LCOc1-LCOc7> - widened, highlighting some optimism over the longer-term impact of the OPEC+ cuts but also current oversupply concerns.

Graphic - Brent 6-month contango steeper after global output cut deal:

"The fundamentals still look incredibly bearish for the weeks and months ahead and imply time-spreads should fall into deeper contango from current levels," FGE analysts said.

Citi analysts raised their Brent price forecasts for the third and fourth quarters to $35 and $45 a barrel respectively.

Morgan Stanley has also raised its forecasts by $5 for the second half of the year to between $30 and $35 a barrel.

By Shadia Nasralla

