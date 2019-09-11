Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices slide after report Trump weighed easing Iran sanctions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 12:24pm EDT
Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday after a report that U.S. President Donald Trump weighed easing sanctions on Iran, which could boost global crude supply at a time of lingering worries about global energy demand.

Market participants cited a report from Bloomberg that Trump discussed easing sanctions on Iran to help secure a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani later this month. The report, attributed to three unnamed sources, said then-National Security Advisor John Bolton argued against such a step.

Brent crude fell $1.31, or 2.1%, to $61.07 a barrel by 11:55 a.m. ET (1555 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate declined $1.26, or 2.2%, to $56.14 a barrel.

Bolton's departure removes one of the strongest advocates of a hard line towards Iran from Trump's White House.

"The reason the market reacted so dramatically is that the biggest bearish overhang on the market is the possible re-entry of Iranian oil," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "We realized what a great impact it had on the market late last year when Trump granted waivers to the biggest buyers of Iranian oil."

"Bolton leaving suggests that there could be a return to the market of that oil, perhaps by the end of the year."

Separately, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic gasoline stocks decreased less than expected last week while crude stocks fell to the lowest in nearly a year.

"Gasoline stocks fell by 682,000 barrels, slightly less than expected, whilst distillate stocks increased unexpectedly by 2.7 million barrels," said Carsten Fritsch, oil analyst at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt, Germany.

"It seems that the market finally focuses more on bearish product stocks than on bullish crude stocks."

OPEC cut its forecast for growth in world oil demand in 2020 due to an economic slowdown. [OPEC/M] The U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) also slashed demand forecasts this week, and growing signs of slowdown were flagged by oil traders and executives attending industry gatherings in Singapore and Abu Dhabi.

OPEC has pointed to rising global production next year. Weekly U.S. crude production has surged to a record at 12.4 million bpd while a monthly report from the EIA forecast output to average 13.23 million bpd in 2020.

Limiting the downside to oil prices, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said OPEC would discuss whether to deepen output cuts, when ministers meet on Thursday.

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the alliance of OPEC and other producers, known as OPEC+, would discuss global oil demand, but there were no fresh proposals to change production cut.

Oil prices have eked out gains so far this month, supported by declines in global inventories and signs of easing trade tensions between the United States and China.

Prices rose this week after Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's new energy minister, said oil policy would not change and said the OPEC+ output cut deal would be maintained.

U.S. crude inventories weekly changes: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-STOCKS/0H001QEL67HJ/eikon.png

(Additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York, Ron Bousso in London, Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

By Devika Krishna Kumar

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.60% 60.52 Delayed Quote.13.89%
WTI -3.83% 55.64 Delayed Quote.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53pApple may steal Netflix streaming crown, but only for a year
RE
12:44pEXCLUSIVE : Purdue Pharma nears partial opioid settlement, bankruptcy filing - sources
RE
12:43pGM recalls 3.8 million vehicles in North America due to braking issue
RE
12:42pU.S. Government Bonds Fall as Bond Supply Grows, Recession Fears Dim
DJ
12:42pNFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION : Honors 26 Congressional Champions of Family Agriculture with Golden Triangle Award
PU
12:42pCANADIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : to Register as Third Party Ahead of Federal Election
PU
12:40pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 6.2% in Week Ended Sep 7
DJ
12:37pNot so fast - central banks push back against markets greedy for stimulus
RE
12:30pWall Street rises on Apple, trade optimism
RE
12:29pANALYST VIEW : Negative rates? Not so fast, says Wall Street
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5CARREFOUR : Carrefour denies weighing bid for French retail rival Casino

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group