Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices slide as U.S.-China trade war escalates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 09:42am EDT
The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell sharply on Friday after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs against about $75 billion worth of U.S. goods, marking the latest escalation of a protracted trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, fell 88 cents to $59.04 a barrel by 1327 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid by $1.33 to $54.02.

"Policymakers and investors remain cognizant of the economic headwinds that are gathering force, given that the U.S.-China trade conflict threatens to drag on for longer," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.

China's commerce ministry said it would impose additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States, including agricultural products such as soybeans, crude oil and small aircraft.

Market attention was also focused on a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell at a meeting of global central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, hoping for news on whether it will cut interest rates for a second time this year to boost the U.S. economy.

Meanwhile, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said policymakers will have a "robust debate" about cutting U.S. interest rates by half a percentage point at their next policy meeting in September.

(GRAPHIC: Wall Street vs the Fed - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/5092/5049/Pasted%20Image.jpg)

Exacerbating concern over the possibility of recession, U.S. manufacturing industries registered their first month of contraction in almost a decade.

"Some have blamed the hesitant tone (for oil prices) on an end-of-summer lull. Yet, in truth, the sense of unease stems from ongoing worries about the global economy," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Harry Tchilinguirian, of BNP Paribas, said the market had some other bearish data, noting a rise in Saudi Arabian oil exports while Russia’s crude output moved above its quota under an OPEC+ agreement. He also pointed to Russian oil major Rosneft helping to ship Venezuelan oil to China and India.

OPEC, Russia and other producers have, since Jan. 1, implemented a deal to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day. The alliance, known as OPEC+, renewed the pact in July, extending the curbs to March 2020 to avoid a build-up of inventories that could hit prices.

Iran's foreign minister said talks held on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron about a landmark 2015 nuclear deal were "productive".

Iran has said it will scale back compliance with the pact unless the Europeans find a solution enabling Tehran to sell its oil despite U.S. sanctions.

(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by David Goodman)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NK ROSNEFT' PAO End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:53aCanadian dollar falls amid escalated tensions, markets await Fed conference
RE
09:53aMARSHALL UNIVERSITY : Engineering faculty member helps develop state's first press-brake-formed steel tub girder bridge
PU
09:53aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Government Must Deliver Food and Farming Labour Solutions Before Brexit
PU
09:48aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Analytical Survey "Financial Stability in the Republic of Belarus" 2018
PU
09:48aIn TV Interviews, Two Fed Officials Split on Need for Rate Cuts
DJ
09:46aTSX falls at open as energy shares drop, trade dispute deepens
RE
09:45aOil prices slide as U.S.-China trade war escalates
RE
09:42aOil prices slide as U.S.-China trade war escalates
RE
09:41aCanada Retail Sales Unchanged in June
DJ
09:40aCorrection to China to Impose Tariffs on $75 Billion of Additional U.S. Products
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
2SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
3DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
4CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. : CADENCE DESIGN : Huawei says U.S. curbs to cut smartphone unit's revenue by ove..
5ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS : ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Positive H1 performance amidst market volatility

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group