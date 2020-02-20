Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices slide as coronavirus spread beyond China raises demand worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 09:12pm EST
The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

Oil prices fell on Friday with fears for fuel demand growing as the coronavirus epidemic that originated in China spread further beyond the country, while major crude producers stood pat on taking early action to cut output to support the market.

Brent crude was down 24 cents, or 0.4%, at $59.07 a barrel by 0155 GMT, while U.S. crude was off by 25 cents, or 0.5%, at $53.63 a barrel.

On Friday South Korean authorities confirmed 52 new coronavirus infections, Yonhap reported. The streets of the country's fourth-largest city were deserted on Thursday after dozens of people there went down with the pathogen in what authorities described as a "super-spreading" event.

In China itself, the world's biggest importer of crude oil, new cases also rose on Friday from the day before even as Beijing presses on with efforts to contain the spread that has largely paralysed the world's second-biggest economy.

"One risk is whether infections rise when people return to work on the mainland, as they are beginning to do though far from on a mass scale," said Christopher Wood, strategist at Jefferies.

"The other risk is that the resumption of economic activity in the mainland takes longer than was, say, the case with SARS in 2003, because Beijing chooses to prioritise fighting the disease over GDP growth targets," he added.

Adding to pressure on oil prices was the strength of the U.S. dollar as investors looked for safe havens. A stronger greenback typically makes oil more expensive as the commodity is usually priced in dollars. [MKTS/GLOB]

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that global oil producers understood that it would now no longer make sense for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to meet before their previously planned gathering in early March.

The grouping, known as OPEC+, has been withholding supply from the market to support prices for several years now and many analysts expect an extension or deepening of the restrictions on production.

Meanwhile prices were little changed by tensions in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia said on early Friday it had intercepted and destroyed several ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia towards Saudi cities.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.24% 58.99 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
WTI 0.22% 53.57 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:08pAsia looks to safer shores in U.S. assets as virus spreads
RE
09:56pBOJ Kuroda says virus impact likely biggest topic at G20 meeting
RE
09:38pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Wuhan strives to ensure food supply to residents
PU
09:35pTelus says 5,000 jobs at risk if forced to open network to wireless resellers
RE
09:19pSouth Korea's February exports to China shrink as virus hits supply chains
RE
09:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:12pOil prices slide as coronavirus spread beyond China raises demand worries
RE
09:08pSoft inflation adds to Japan's economic woes, keeps BOJ under pressure
RE
09:08pSamsung Electronics names former finance minister as its new board chairman
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : says virus to hit business in first half 2..
4T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : Asian airlines could lose $27.8 billion revenue from coronavirus - IATA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group