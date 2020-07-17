Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices slip as coronavirus cases surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 04:09pm EDT
A rainbow is seen over a pumpjack during sunset outside Scheibenhard

Oil prices edged lower on Friday as concerns about the surge in coronavirus cases sapping fuel demand while major crude-producing nations ready increases in output.

The United States reported at least 75,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a daily record. Spain and Australia reported their steepest daily jumps in more than two months, while cases continued to soar in India and Brazil.

Fuel demand has broadly recovered from a 30% drop in April after nations worldwide restricted movements and businesses shuttered. Consumption remains below pre-pandemic levels, however, and fuel purchases are falling again as infections rise.

Brent crude futures fell 23 cents a barrel to settle at $43.14 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 16 cents to $40.59. Both contracts were little changed from a week earlier.

Lawmakers in the United States and the European Union are set to debate more stimulus over the coming days.

Benchmark crude fell 1% on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to trim record supply cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2 million bpd, starting in August.

U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating to a record low for an 11th week in a row, according to data from energy services firm Baker Hughes Co.

Firms have slowed reductions as some consider returning to the well pad with crude prices up from historic lows. Energy firms could start adding rigs later this year if prices remain stable at higher levels.

"U.S. rig activity will bottom near 250 rigs or roughly today's levels," analysts at Raymond James said. They expect the rig count to average 270 in the second half of 2020.

(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in London, Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore, Sonali Paul in Melbourne, Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Chris Reese)

By Laura Sanicola
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.53% 6.1491 Delayed Quote.36.07%
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL -2.61% 70.85 Delayed Quote.-19.36%
WTI -0.53% 40.555 Delayed Quote.-33.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:27pMaterials Up After Strong Housing Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:26pULTRA MODERN POOL AND PATIO : Italian Beef Sandwich
PU
04:25pEnergy Down On Covid Infection Wave Worries -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:22pBeneath Bond Market's Surface, Tumbling Real Yields Boost Other Assets -- Update
DJ
04:21pPERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES MONTHLY OPERATIONAL UPDATE HOUSTON --(BUSINESS WIRE)--JUL. 17, 2020-- PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE : PVL, the “Trust”) today announced the net profits interest calculation for July 2020 . The net profits interest calculation represents reported oil production for the month of April 2020 and reported natural gas production
PU
04:21pU.S. Department of Labor Announces Up to $400,000 Available In Brookwood-Sago Grants for Mine Safety Education and Training
PU
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:11pU.S. opens probe of phosphate fertilizer imports from Morocco, Russia
RE
04:09pOil prices slip as coronavirus cases surge
RE
02:11pWhere did all the bulls go? Rallies stall as EU summit begins
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VERONA PHARMA PLC : Verona Pharma Raises $200 Million in Oversubscribed Private Placement and Subscription
2GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED : GLOBUS MARITIME : July 17, 2020 - Globus Maritime Limited Announces Pricing of $15.0..
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL SA : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4WIRECARD AG : Stripe wins business following Wirecard's collapse
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's UBI says Intesa sale of branches would put deal objectives at risk

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group