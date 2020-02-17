Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices slip as coronavirus concerns linger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 09:14pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday on lingering concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China and its effect on oil demand, tracking losses in financial markets.

Brent crude was at $57.30 a barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.6%, by 0126 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 15 cents, or 0.3%, to $51.90 a barrel.

"While it's more comfortable to call oil higher, given the likely pent-up demand to lead to a recovery from second quarter, it's far too early to suggest oil market concerns have dissipated," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

U.S. stock futures slipped from record levels on Tuesday after Apple Inc , the most valuable company in the United States, said it will not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter as the coronavirus outbreak slowed production and weakened demand in China.

The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January, Chinese health officials said, although global experts warn it is too early to say the outbreak is being contained.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said last week the virus was set to cause oil demand to fall by 435,000 barrels per day (bpd) year-on-year in the first quarter, in what would be the first quarterly drop since the financial crisis in 2009.

Still, with some Chinese independent refineries snapping up crude supplies after being absent from the market for weeks, traders held out hopes that China's demand could recover in coming months.

Investors are also anticipating that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, will approve a proposal to deepen production cuts to tighten global supplies and support prices.

The group, known as OPEC+, has an agreement to cut oil output by 1.7 million bpd until the end of March.

Oil output from Libya has fallen sharply since Jan. 18 because of a blockade of ports and oil fields by groups loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.

Libya's national oil corporation, NOC, said on Monday that oil production was at 135,745 barrels per day as of Monday, compared with 1.2 million bpd before the stoppage.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.02% 324.95 Delayed Quote.10.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.63% 57.16 Delayed Quote.-14.45%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.26% 63.607 Delayed Quote.2.60%
WTI -0.28% 51.791 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
09:17pEuro edges lower on economic pessimism, Aussie hit by rate outlook
RE
09:17pAVZ MINERALS : signs MoU with Ministry of Industry to create a Special Economic Zone in Manono
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14pOil prices slip as coronavirus concerns linger
RE
08:31pMOTOR RACING : Holden brand retirement stuns Australian motor sport
RE
07:57pBAJ monthly sales value
PU
07:57pMonthly battery export and import statistics by region
PU
07:57pBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : Monthly battery sales statistics
PU
07:54pEDUCATION FIRST IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS TO SELL CHINA BUSINESS TO PERMIRA : sources
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple unlikely to meet revenue guidance due to coronavirus impact
2LH GROUP LTD : Coronavirus could be knockout blow for Hong Kong's once-thriving tourism, retail sectors
3Oil prices slip as coronavirus concerns linger
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : India's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
5PRO MEDICUS LIMITED : PRO MEDICUS : Moving On New Revenue Streams

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group