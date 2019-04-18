Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices slip, but ongoing supply cuts support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 03:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

TOKYO/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Oil markets fell on Thursday despite a surprise decline in U.S. inventories, but the price drops were tempered by a smaller-than-expected reduction in gasoline stocks and ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts.

Brent crude futures were at $71.43 a barrel at 0700 GMT, down 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close and further away from Wednesday's five-month high of $72.27 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.62 per barrel, down 14 cents, or 0.2 percent.

Both contracts had traded slightly higher earlier in the day.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to April 12, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 1.7 million barrels, Department of Energy (DoE) data showed on Wednesday.

"The unexpected drawdown in U.S. commercial crude oil stocks was balanced by lower-than-expected withdrawals in the country’s gasoline and distillate inventories," said Abhishek Kumar, head of analytics at Interfax Energy in London.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.2 million barrels, less than analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 362,000 barrels, also not as much as forecasts for a 846,000-barrel drawdown, the EIA data showed.


Interactive graphic on inventories (https://tmsnrt.rs/2XfuQqn)

Prices have been supported this year by an agreement reached by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, to limit their oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day.

Global supply has also been tightened further by U.S. sanctions on OPEC members Venezuela and Iran.

Iran's crude exports have dropped in April to their lowest daily level this year, tanker data showed and industry sources said, suggesting a drawdown in buyer interest ahead of expected further pressure from Washington.

Growing U.S. oil production and concerns over the U.S.- China trade dispute are keeping prices in check.

"A persistent rise in U.S. oil output, together with lingering demand-side concerns emerging from the U.S.-China trade dispute, is limiting price gains," Kumar said.

U.S. crude oil output from seven major shale formations was expected to rise by about 80,000 bpd in May to a record 8.46 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its monthly report on Monday.

Surging U.S. production has filled some of the gap in supplies, although not all of the lost production can be immediately replaced by U.S. shale oil due to refinery configurations.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick, Colin Packham and Jane Chung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Joseph Radford)

By Aaron Sheldrick and Colin Packham

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aU.S. antitrust scrutiny tests T-Mobile's $26 billion bet on Sprint
RE
04:03aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods up by 8.3 percent in the first quarter 2019
PU
04:03aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Asmir Begović on the 2019 EBRD Annual Meeting in Sarajevo
PU
03:58aMAY THE SHOPPING BE WITH YOU : French supermarket tests robot delivery
RE
03:53aRADBOUD UNIVERSITEIT : Greenhouse gas emissions from urban ponds as high as emissions from 200,000 cars
PU
03:47aBuoyant German services compensate for contracting manufacturing - PMI
RE
03:44aSINO-U.S. TRADE DEAL NEGOTIATION MAKES NEW PROGRESS : China's commerce ministry
RE
03:43aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : Knowledge-intensive investments based on research & development will play the leading role in future
PU
03:43aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Ambassadors recommend greater protection of refugees and stateless people
PU
03:36aChina Foreign Direct Investment Up 4.9% in March at $14.11 Billion
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : As Notre-Dame money rolls in, some eyebrows raised over rush of funds
2UNILEVER : Unilever 1Q Sales Fell; Raises Quarterly Dividend
3LYFT INC : Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
4AMAZON.COM : Amazon, facing entrenched rivals, says to shut China online store
5NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports three-month sales for 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About