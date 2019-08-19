Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices slip, but supported by hopes trade tensions could ease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 10:04pm EDT
A crude oil tanker is seen at Qingdao Port Shandong province

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday, but losses were limited as equity markets rallied and as traders hoped Sino-U.S. trade tensions would ease.

The United States said it would extend a reprieve that permits China's Huawei Technologies to buy components from U.S. companies, in a sign of a slight softening of the trade war between both countries.

Brent crude had slipped 3 cents, or 0.05%, to $59.71 a barrel by 0147 GMT, after rising 1.88% on Monday.

U.S. crude was down 15 cents, or 0.3%, at $56.06 a barrel, after gaining 2.44% in the previous session.

The extension sets a very "comforting tone" ahead of next month's U.S.-China trade talks, Stephen Innes, managing partner, VM Markets, said in a note.

"The U.S.-China trade spat has been at the center of the oil market demise, which has sent the global economy to the brink of recession and negatively impacted oil demand forecasts," he said.

A rally in equity markets around the world from growing expectations that global economies would take action to counteract slowing growth also supported oil prices, which often follow stocks. <MKTS/GLOB>

China's central bank unveiled interest rate reforms which are expected to lower corporate borrowing costs, while Germany's right-left coalition government said it would be prepared to ditch its balanced budget rule and take on new debt to counter a possible recession.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of seven analysts showed that crude oil inventories in the United States fell by 1.9 million barrels in the week to Aug. 16.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Energy.

The API is scheduled to release its data on Tuesday.

Still, prices were weighed down by a report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that stoked concerns about growth in oil demand.

OPEC cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2019 by 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.10 million bpd and indicated the market would be in slight surplus in 2020.

Traders were also watching for signs of tension in the Middle East after the U.S. called the release of an Iranian tanker at the center of an angry confrontation between Iran and Washington unfortunate and warned Greece and Mediterranean ports against helping the vessel.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.03% 59.67 Delayed Quote.7.76%
WTI 0.02% 56.02 Delayed Quote.20.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:04pOil prices slip, but supported by hopes trade tensions could ease
RE
09:44pEXCLUSIVE : Fearing data privacy issues, Google cuts some Android phone data for wireless carriers
RE
09:43pJudge dismisses turnaround guru's racketeering case vs McKinsey
RE
09:42pGeneral Electric fortifies defense against charges of bogus accounting
RE
09:28pDollar near three-week high as thaw in risk aversion lifts yields
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:06pAsian shares nudge higher on stimulus hopes, recession fears ease
RE
08:29pG7 may end without communique due to gaps on trade, climate - NHK
RE
08:28pTrump and Johnson discuss Brexit, economic issues in call
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal - report
2BHP GROUP PLC : BHP : economic and commodity outlook
3BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : Mining giant BHP pays record dividend, but flags risks to global growth
4OIL SEARCH LIMITED : Oil Search Profit Jumps With Production Recovery
5CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group