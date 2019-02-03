Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices slip, but tightening supply outlook supports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2019 | 08:33pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Crude oil prices slipped on Monday after gains of about 3 percent in the previous session, but they were buoyed by expectations of tightening supply and signs that China-U.S. trade tensions could ease.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $55.06 per barrel at 0122 GMT, down 20 cents, or 0.36 percent, from their last settlement. WTI settled 2.73-percent higher in the last session at its strongest closing level since Nov. 19.

International Brent crude oil futures on Monday were down 24 cents, at $62.51 a barrel, after closing up 3.14 percent in the previous session at their highest since Nov. 21.

"Crude oil prices (had) surged higher as recent supply side-issues were joined with easing concerns of weaker economic growth," ANZ Bank said in a research note.

U.S. energy firms last week cut the number of oil rigs operating to their lowest in eight months as some drillers followed through on plans to spend less on new wells this year.

Elsewhere, pressure on crisis-hit oil producer Venezuela continues to mount as U.S. sanctions bite.

The sanctions will sharply limit oil transactions between Venezuela and other countries and are similar to those imposed on Iran last year, experts said after examining details posted by the Treasury Department.

Meanwhile, oil supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries fell in January by the largest amount in two years despite sluggish production declines from Russia, according to a Reuters survey.

Russian oil output declined to 11.38 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, or by around 35,000 bpd from the October 2018 level, the baseline for a global oil accord to curb production, missing the deal's target, Energy Ministry data showed on Saturday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said the country's overall cuts would total 50,000 bpd in January from October. Russia has pledged to reduce oil output by 230,000 bpd from October.

Hopes for thawing China-U.S. relations have also helped ease concerns over slowing economic growth.

"While the United States and China have yet to reach a deal, markets were buoyed by reports that they have made significant progress," said ANZ.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week said he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, perhaps twice, in the coming weeks to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal with Beijing, but acknowledged it was not yet clear whether a deal could be reached.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Roslan Khasawneh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:29pD-Day for Australian banks as bombshell inquiry report set for release
RE
09:16pLLOYD BLANKFEIN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:41pTencent-Backed Maoyan opens broadly flat on Hong Kong debut
RE
08:33pOil prices slip, but tightening supply outlook supports
RE
08:17pAsia stocks quiet, dollar supported after upbeat U.S. jobs data
RE
08:04pDollar finds support on U.S. jobs data; Aussie dollar weaker
RE
07:51pAustralian Home-Building Approvals Fell Sharply in December
DJ
07:15pAlbany Focuses on Spending as Tax Revenue Forecast Dims
DJ
07:06pUK plc's risk appetite at "recessionary" level - Deloitte
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Hemlibra® Gains Positive CHMP Opinion in Severe Hemophi..
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : scraps plan to build new X-Trail model in UK
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Game of Thrones' Hijacks Bud Light's Super Bowl Ad to Pump Its R..
4DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Investigators Expected to Probe Deutsche Efforts to Shed Loan to Russian Bank
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.