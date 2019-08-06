Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices steady, U.S.-China trade dispute remains in focus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 10:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pipelines run down the deck of Hin Leong's Pu Tuo San VLCC supertanker in the waters off Jurong Island in Singapore

SEOUL (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after falling at the start of the session, with the potential for damage to the global economy and fuel demand from the intensifying Sino-U.S. trade dispute continuing to cast a shadow over the market.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were at $58.97 a barrel by 0221 GMT, up 3 cents, or 0.05%, from their previous settlement and trading near seven-month lows.

Meanwhile West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 8 cents, or 0.15%, from their last close to $53.56 per barrel.

"It's not a huge move...What we're looking at is steady, reflecting concerns among traders whether or not the trade dispute development is fully priced in," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Brent prices have plunged more than 9% in the past week after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would slap a 10% tariff on a further $300 billion in Chinese imports starting on Sept. 1, sending global equity markets into a tailspin.

"Crude oil prices remained under pressure as investors grappled with the impact of the trade conflict," ANZ bank said in a note.

But Trump on Tuesday dismissed fears the trade row with China could be drawn out.

Asian shares steadied slightly on Wednesday as investors caught their breath from a week-long selloff, with steps taken by Chinese authorities to contain a sliding yuan easing fears of the Sino-U.S. trade and currency war.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Tuesday said both sides expressed concern over threats targeting freedom of maritime traffic in the Arabian Gulf as they met in Washington.

"There are concerns that an event could occur at any moment...the risk might be shifting to the upside in the near term for oil contracts," CMC Markets strategist McCarthy added.

Tensions in the Middle East have heightened in the wake of attacks on tankers and U.S. drones, raising concerns over passing through the Straight of Hormuz, a key shipping artery of global oil trade.

Elsewhere, data indicating a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stocks offered some support to oil prices.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 3.4 million barrels in the week ended Aug.2 to 439.6 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 2.8 million barrels. [API/S]

Official data from the government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Jane Chung

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.41% 58.84 Delayed Quote.12.67%
WTI 0.30% 53.53 Delayed Quote.19.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:20pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After China Moves To Stabilize Yuan
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Promoting Asian Cooperation for a Shared Bright Future
PU
11:06pBOJ flagged need to discuss ideas on easing, meeting summary shows
RE
10:50pJapanese bank lobby head warns BOJ against deepening negative rates
RE
10:46pOil prices steady, U.S.-China trade dispute remains in focus
RE
10:33pDOLLAR INDEX : falls versus yen, offshore yuan slips on trade woes
RE
10:08pIndia's rupee forecast to bounce back from recent drubbing - Reuters poll
RE
09:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : New lending to households rises 1.3 percent (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney earnings miss forecasts as costs rise for its streaming futur..
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
4NUVISTA ENERGY LTD : NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. : Provides Positive Second Quarter Operating Results, Affirms Pipesto..
5GANNETT CO INC : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GANNETT CO., INC. (NYS..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group