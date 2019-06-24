Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices steady, U.S.-Iran tensions remain in focus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 09:13pm EDT
JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp's refinery is pictured in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, supported by worries over conflict between Iran and the United States but pressured by concerns about a potential decline in demand for crude.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 3 cents at $64.89 a barrel by 0034 GMT. They rose 0.5% on Monday.

U.S. crude futures were down 3 cents at $57.87 a barrel. The U.S. benchmark declined 0.8% in the previous session.

Brent rose 5% last week and U.S. crude surged 10% after Iran shot down a U.S. drone on Thursday in the Gulf, adding to tensions stoked by attacks on oil tankers in the area in May and June. Washington has blamed the tanker attacks on Iran, which denies having any role.

U.S. President Donald Trump targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials with sanctions on Monday, taking an unprecedented step to increase pressure on Iran after Tehran's downing of the drone.

Trump also said on Twitter that other countries should protect their own oil shipping in the Middle East rather than have the United States protect them.

But some said the threat of immediate military conflict had eased slightly.

"Traders have lessened their odds for an immediate U.S.-Iran escalation in this forever smouldering hot spot," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets in Bangkok.Meanwhile, hopes are waning for progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks at this week's G20 meeting as investors await a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Weak manufacturing data released on Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas added to worries about slipping demand for crude oil.

Supply is expected to remain relatively tight, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, an alliance known as OPEC+, appear likely to extend a deal on curbing output when they meet on July 1-2 in Vienna, analysts said.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that international cooperation on crude production had helped stabilise oil markets and was more important than ever. He also voiced concerns about demand.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:22pBOJ debated cost of easing in clarifying rate guidance - April meeting minutes
RE
10:09pTrump 'comfortable with any outcome' from pivotal Xi talks -official
RE
10:05pChina, U.S. trade officials talk ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
RE
10:00pLawyers for Huawei CFO urge Canada to withdraw extradition proceedings
RE
10:00pAlphabet commits to data privacy in Toronto smart city master plan
RE
09:58pACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Wild weather and poor prices means tricky start to Queensland's sugarcane crushing season – ABC Rural – ABC News
PU
09:53pACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : National agribusiness confidence rises even in the face of tough conditions | The Australian Farmer
PU
09:53pACFA AUSTRALIAN CANE FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Building industry capability through SRA Travel and Learning Awards | SRA
PU
09:23pGOLD : Dollar weighed by Fed prospects; Swiss franc, gold shine on geopolitics
RE
09:16pJapan Economy Minister Motegi says to meet USTR Lighthizer this week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2Oil prices steady, U.S.-Iran tensions remain in focus
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma judge approves Teva's $85 million opioid settlement
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB USA Corporation Annual Stress Test Disclosure (DFAST) 2019
5AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC : AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS : Result of Annual General Meeting and Directorate Cha..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About