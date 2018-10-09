Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices steady after Iranian exports fall further

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 02:41am CEST
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen at sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices held little changed on Tuesday, as more evidence emerged that crude exports from Iran are declining in the run-up to the reimposition of U.S. sanctions, while a hurricane moved across the Gulf of Mexico.

Brent crude was down 7 cents at $83.84 a barrel by 0020 GMT. On Monday, Brent fell to a low of $82.66, but mostly recovered as investors bet China's economic stimulus would boost crude demand. Brent hit a four-year high of $86.74 last week.

U.S. crude was down by 1 cent at $74.28 a barrel, having fallen as low as $73.07 in the previous session to close the day just 5 cents lower.

Iran's crude exports fell further in the first week of October, according to tanker data and an industry source, taking a major hit from U.S. sanctions and throwing a challenge to other OPEC oil producers as they seek to cover the shortfall.

The Islamic Republic exported 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in that seven-day period, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. An industry source who also tracks exports said October shipments were so far below 1 million bpd.

That's down from at least 2.5 million bpd in April, before President Donald Trump in May withdrew the U.S. from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions. The figure also marks a further fall from 1.6 million bpd in September.

Last week, Saudi Arabia announced plans to lift crude output next month to 10.7 million bpd, a record.

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh on Monday called a Saudi claim that the kingdom could replace Iran's crude exports "nonsense."

"Iran's oil cannot be replaced by Saudi Arabia nor any other country," Zanganeh said, according to his ministry's website.

Gulf of Mexico oil companies shut down 19 percent of oil production as Hurricane Michael moved toward eastern Gulf states including Florida.

If current forecasts prove accurate, the hurricane would largely miss major producing assets in the Gulf, analysts said, but any change of track could widen the impact.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP -7.02% 6.62 End-of-day quote.16.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10/08Oil prices steady after Iranian exports fall further
RE
10/08Asia stocks at 17-month low as China lets yuan slip
RE
10/08Asia stocks at 17-month low as China lets yuan slip
RE
10/08Tokyo Stock Exchange says system problems affecting some trades
RE
10/08Dollar dips against yen amid China, Italy woes
RE
10/08Dollar dips against yen amid China, Italy woes
RE
10/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/08EU nations divided on 2030 CO2 curbs for cars, vans
RE
10/08IMF cuts world economic growth forecasts as import tariffs, emerging market issues bite
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices steady after Iranian exports fall further
2SEATTLE GENETICS, INC. : SEATTLE GENETICS : Genmab and Seattle Genetics Announce Tisotumab Vedotin Data to Be ..
3DELTA AIR LINES : Air France KLM September passenger traffic rose 2.7 percent from last year
4PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Sale of Onshore Fields Opportunity Disclosu..
5FACEBOOK : Alphabet to shut Google+ social site after user data exposed

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.