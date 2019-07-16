Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices steady after falling to more than one-week lows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 08:48pm EDT
An oil pump is seen at sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil steadied after falling more than 3% overnight, with U.S. crude trailing Brent after U.S. inventory data fell short of expectations, amid conflicting signals from the U.S. and Iran over the disputes that have roiled prices recently.

Brent crude futures were up 16 cents at $64.51, or 0.3% by 0027 GMT. They ended 3.2% down the previous session, after falling to the lowest since July 5.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 1 cent at $57.63. They fell 3.3% on Wednesday, having fallen to the lowest since July 9.

Iran denied it was willing to negotiate over its ballistic missile program, contradicting a claim by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and appearing to undercut Trump's statement that Washington had made progress on its disputes with Tehran.

Tensions between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program have lent support to oil futures, given the potential for a price spike should the situation deteriorate.

But U.S. crude stocks fell less than expected last week, suggesting production shut-ins caused by Hurricane Barry had little affect on inventories.

Crude inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to July 12 to 460 million, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday. That compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2.7 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks fell by 476,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 925,000-barrel decline.

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 6.2 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 613,000-barrel gain, the API data showed.

Official data is due out later today from the U.S. government's Energy Information Administration.

Still, more than half the daily crude production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico remained offline on Tuesday in the wake of Hurricane Barry, the U.S. drilling regulator said, as most oil companies were re-staffing facilities to resume production.

Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said 1.1 million barrels per day of oil, or 58% of the region's total, and 1.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output remained shut.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Michael Perry)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.28% 64.54 Delayed Quote.23.05%
WTI 0.05% 57.62 Delayed Quote.32.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32pTencent-backed live-streaming firm DouYu prices U.S. IPO at low end of range
RE
10:31pU.S. lawmakers take jabs at Amazon, Big Tech in antitrust hearing
RE
10:20pSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippine eases off 16-month high; Singapore up ahead of trade data
RE
10:20pROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY : HMAS Benalla first Freedom of Entry in 15 years
PU
10:14pPhilippine eases off 16-month high; Singapore up ahead of trade data (July 16)
RE
09:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : More households renting as home ownership falls (Media Release)
PU
09:45pU.S. Justice Department asks appeals court to pause antitrust ruling against Qualcomm
RE
09:44pSEC reaches $60 million settlements involving ex-American Realty executives
RE
09:44pBitcoin tumbles as U.S. senators grill Facebook on crypto plans
RE
09:29pSingapore exports drop most in six years as electronics slump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC : Blue Apron beefs up menu with Beyond Meat, shares surge 60%
2LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : U.S. to Withhold F-35 Fighters From Turkey, Trump Says -- 2nd ..
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
4UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : United tops profit estimates as MAX woes prompt higher fares in robust trave..
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Trump calls for inquiry into Google's work with China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About