Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices steady, but global growth worries hold sway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 09:12pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil takners pass through the Strait of Hormuz

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Thursday, but concerns over global growth and a sharp rise in U.S. stocks kept the market under pressure.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $61.17 a barrel at 0124 GMT, up 3 cents from their last settlement, having closed down 0.6 percent in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.63 per barrel, up 3 cents from their last settlement. WTI futures closed little changed on Wednesday.

Analysts said oil remains under pressure amid growing concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth.

"Global energy demand has been soft as uncertainty remains in the minds of investors," said Alfonso Esparza, senior analyst, OANDA.

Analysts also pointed to a surprise increase in U.S. crude stocks after refineries cut output, according to industry data.

Crude inventories rose by 6.6 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 18 to 443.6 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 42,000 barrels.

Gasoline stocks rose by 3.6 million barrels, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.7 million-barrel gain.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08pMicrosoft says Bing search engine blocked in China
RE
10:04pMicrosoft says Bing inaccessible in China
RE
09:52pChina's Huawei unveils its first 5G base station chipset
RE
09:46pAsian shares subdued as U.S. political standoff, ECB decision eyed
RE
09:38pDalian iron ore rises on China's reassurances on growth
RE
09:37pCEOs sour on Trump policies, warn they hurt business, investment
RE
09:37pPhilippines fourth quarter GDP grows less than expected at 6.1 percent year-on-year
RE
09:22pPG&E sees cost of complying with judge's wildfire plan at $75 billion-$150 billion
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Davos bankers try to put brave face on gloomy outlook
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford fourth-quarter results weighed down by losses overseas
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing's flying car lifts off in race to revolutionise urban travel
5CIT GROUP INC. : CIT : Bank Renews Partnership with a New Grant for First-Time Homebuyer Assistance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.