Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices steady, focus turns to G20 gathering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 09:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink

SEOUL (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Friday, with focus shifting to the G20 summit where a scheduled meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping has stirred hopes that trade tensions could ease.

Brent crude futures were up 5 cents, or 0.08%, at $66.60 per barrel by 0043 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 2 cents, or 0.03%, at $59.41 a barrel.

The leaders of the G20 countries meet on Friday and Saturday in Osaka, Japan, but the most anticipated meeting is between Trump and Xi on Saturday.

A trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies has weighed on oil prices, fanning fears that slowing economic growth could dent demand for the commodity.

"While there are no expectations of a truce between the two parties, it will set the scene for the OPEC meeting a couple of days later," ANZ Bank said in a note.

Trump said on Wednesday a trade deal with Chinese President Xi was possible this weekend but he is prepared to impose U.S. tariffs on most remaining Chinese imports should the two countries disagree.

"Even if U.S.-China trade talks turn positive, we think OPEC will extend the current production cuts until the end of the year. However, deeper cuts look unlikely, given the rising supply issues," ANZ said.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-members including Russia, known as OPEC+, will hold meetings on July 1-2 in Vienna to decide whether to extend their supply cuts.

OPEC+ agreed to curb their oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day from Jan.1.

Russian President Vladimir said in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday that the OPEC-led supply cut helped stabilize oil markets and the future of the output deal was expected to be on the agenda at the G20 summit.

Tensions between the United Sates and Iran have also been keeping markets on edge.

A week after U.S. President Donald Trump called off air strikes on Iran at the last minute, the prospect that Tehran could soon violate its nuclear commitments has created additional diplomatic urgency to find a way out of the crisis.

(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:09pGermany's Merkel says trade, Iran on agenda in Trump summit
RE
10:07pChina's Xi says Gulf stands at 'crossroads of war and peace'
RE
10:04pTrump, Abe agree U.S.-Japan alliance stronger than ever - Japan official
RE
10:00pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Remarks by President Trump and Prime Minister Abe of Japan Before Bilateral Meeting
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:08pTrump says to talk trade, defence with Japanese PM Abe at G20
RE
09:08pAsian shares inch up as investors await Trump-Xi meeting
RE
09:07pGermany-Iran trade collapses under U.S. sanctions - report
RE
09:05pBank of Japan board debated room for easing - June meeting summary
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
3Oil prices steady, focus turns to G20 gathering
4UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
5BHP GROUP LTD : BHP to pay $175 million to Western Australia in tax dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About