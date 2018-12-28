Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices steady near year-and-a-half lows ahead of New Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 07:40pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Friday after a week of volatile trading ahead of the New Year holiday, supported by a rise in U.S. equity markets but pressured by worries about a global glut of crude.

Brent crude futures rose 6 cents to $52.22 a barrel by 1:12 p.m. EST (1812 GMT), off the session high of $53.80 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 83 cents to $45.44 a barrel, after reaching $46.22 a barrel.

Both benchmarks were set for their third straight weekly decline, with Brent on track to drop about 3 percent and WTI about 0.3 percent

Oil prices fell to their lowest in a year and a half this week and are down more than 20 percent for 2018, depressed by rising supply and concerns about the global economy.

U.S. crude inventories <USOILC=ECI> were down by 46,000 barrels in the week to Dec. 21, the Energy Information Administration said, a smaller draw than the 2.9 million barrels analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

Gasoline stocks <USOILG=ECI> rose by 3 million barrels, trouncing analysts' expectations for a gain of 28,000 barrels.

The crude draw "failed to spur much buying interest," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note. "Nonetheless, we viewed the data as price supportive with the exception of the 3 million barrel gasoline supply build."

U.S. energy firms added two oil rigs in the week to Dec. 28, General Electric Co's Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday. <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> The data was seen as an indication of future production.

The United States has emerged as the world's biggest crude producer this year, pumping 11.6 million barrels per day (bpd), more than Saudi Arabia or Russia. Oil production has been at or near record highs in the three countries.

This month, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia agreed to cut output by 1.2 million bpd, or more than 1 percent of global consumption, starting in January.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Russia would cut its crude output by between 3 million and 5 million tonnes in the first half of 2019 as part of the deal.

Novak also told reporters the U.S. decision to allow some countries to trade Iranian oil after putting Tehran under sanctions was one of the key factors behind the OPEC deal.

Imports of Iranian crude oil by major buyers in Asia hit their lowest level in more than five years in November as the U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil exports took effect, government and ship-tracking data showed.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York, Christopher Johnson and Noah Browning in London and Jane Chung in Seoul; Editing by David Evans and Paul Simao)

By Stephanie Kelly
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 4.25% 7.5852 Delayed Quote.-57.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30pAISEESOFT YEAR END SALE IS PROVIDING MULTIPLE WAYS TO BUDGET YOUR MONEY : This is the biggest discount ever
SE
08:28pQ&A : Can Trump Remove Powell as Fed Chairman?
DJ
08:24pSeven New Year's Tax Resolutions for 2019
DJ
08:01pYANKEES IN TALKS WITH AMAZON, SINCLAIR TO BID FOR YES NETWORK : Wsj
RE
07:59pHog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
RE
07:56pYen jumps as investors stay cautious amid volatile stock moves
RE
07:40pOil prices steady near year-and-a-half lows ahead of New Year
RE
07:39pOil prices steady near year-and-a-half lows ahead of New Year
RE
07:37pLARRY ELLISON : Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board, ending U.S. charges
RE
07:35pOil prices steady near year-and-a-half lows ahead of New Year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers
2APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
3TESLA : Tesla Adds Two New Independent Directors to Board --Update
4VMWARE, INC. : VMware Announces Per Share Dividend Amount and Payment Date for Previously Announced One-Time S..
5VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.