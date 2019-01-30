Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices steady, torn between Venezuela sanctions and gloomy economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 05:25am EST
A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices held steady on Wednesday, boosted by concerns about supply disruptions following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry but pegged back by a bleak outlook for the global economy.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.34 per barrel at 0950 GMT, up 3 cents or 0.06 percent.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $61.45 per barrel, up 13 cents or 0.21 percent.

Washington announced export sanctions against state-owned oil producer Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) on Monday, limiting transactions between U.S. companies that do business with the firm.

"The sanctions so far have been mostly disruptive for refiners on the U.S. Gulf Coast, who are being forced to seek alternative heavy crude supplies, and have stepped up purchases from Canada," said Vandana Hari of Vanda Insights, an energy consultancy.

The sanctions aim to freeze sale proceeds from PDVSA's exports of roughly 500,000 barrels per day of crude to the United States.

World oil futures rose by more than 2 percent on Tuesday, but the market has not seen panicked buying as a result of the U.S. decision to target Venezuela’s oil output.

Its output was already near seven-decade lows and the sanctions affect Venezuelan supply only to the United States.

"The (Venezuelan) export volumes will not be eliminated from the market, but rather rerouted to other countries," said Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, an analyst at consultancy Rystad Energy.

With the United States dropping out as a customer for Venezuelan oil, she added that "China and India ... will be able to pick up these oil volumes at great discounts".

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday he was ready for talks with the opposition although he ruled out snap elections the opposition is demanding.

(For graphic
on Venezuela vs U.S. crude oil production, click

Beyond Venezuela, analysts pointed to economic weakness as countering supply-side troubles.

"Another major risk event for the oil market will be U.S.-China trade talks which get underway today," said Stephen Brennock, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil.

"Both sides are now faced with a now or never moment in settling their trade spat."

Global economic growth is slowing amid a trade dispute between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies.

Officials from Washington and Beijing are set to launch a new round of trade talks on Wednesday. The two sides have slapped hefty import tariffs on each other's goods.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Noah Browning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aFrench Economy Shows Wear From 'Yellow Vest' Protests
DJ
05:50aPhilippines falls most in two weeks
RE
05:48aFrench economy ended 2018 on a firmer footing than feared
RE
05:48aHong Kong Retail Sales Miss Estimates on Consumer Caution
DJ
05:48aHong Kong December retail sales growth slows to 18-month low
RE
05:45aLawmakers Seek to Break Immigration Impasse
DJ
05:41aSwedish employment service lays off own staff in first sign of cuts
RE
05:25aOil prices steady, torn between Venezuela sanctions and gloomy economy
RE
05:20aISRAEL, INTEL AGREE TO RECIPROCAL SPENDING DEAL : ministry
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2APPLE : APPLE'S REVENUE AND PROFIT DROP : 'The iPhone Has Matured'
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Luxury Shoppers Power LVMH's Growth in Asia
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
5QUEST PHARMATECH INC : QUEST PHARMATECH : Announces Results from AGM

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.