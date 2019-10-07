Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices up as U.S.-China trade talks loom, supply issues mount

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 05:18am EDT
Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices were up on Monday, buoyed by hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and supported by challenges to supply facing major exporters.

Brent crude rose 34 cents or 0.6% to $58.71 a barrel by 0840 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $53.16, up 35 cents or 0.7%.

Both futures contracts ended last week with a more than 5% decline after dismal manufacturing data from the United States and China, with the trade row between the world's top economies undermining global economic prospects.

U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Washington on Oct. 10-11 in a fresh effort to work out a deal.

On the supply side, deadly anti-government unrest has gripped Iraq, the second-largest producer among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Iraq's oil exports of 3.43 million barrels per day (bpd) from Basra terminals could be disrupted if instability lasts for weeks, Ayham Kamel, Eurasia Group's practice head for Middle East and North Africa, said in a note.

"Any oil production disruption would occur at a time when Saudi Arabia has lost a significant part of its energy system redundancies (spare capacity)," he said.

The major Buzzard oil field in the British North Sea was also shut for pipe repair work, China's CNOOC said on Friday.

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday it would close the Faregh oil field at Zueitina port for scheduled maintenance from Monday until Oct. 14.

But analysts said the resumption in Saudi Arabian production after the Sept. 14 attacks could undermine a price rally.

"The Saudi attacks have quickly been forgotten about and global growth is back to being the main driver of oil markets," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"Such complacency could come back to bite oil traders as another aggressive spike will likely accompany any further escalation in the region."

Despite Monday's gains, Brent is still down more than 20% from the 2019 peak of $75.60 a barrel recorded in April.

But OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said it was still too early for the group to discuss deeper oil output cuts to support prices, Russian news agency TASS reported on Monday.

(Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Noah Browning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aEPIC’s National Marine Operations Bolstered with Addition of Ivon Friedman in San Francisco
SE
05:56aDEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE AND EQUALITY OF IRELAND : Funding for Gender Equality and Migrant Integration announced by Minister Flanagan and Minister Stanton
PU
05:50aItaly economy minister says 2020 growth forecast 'balanced, even cautious'
RE
05:48aDeutsche Bank in strategy shift to address tech woes
RE
05:47aVNPT VIETNAM POST AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS : in Ha Noi and Be Group reach cooperation agreement
PU
05:47aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : End-September 2019 GIR Level Rises to US$86.16 Billion
PU
05:46aSoftBank-backed Oyo to raise $1.5 billion led by founder, other existing investors
RE
05:39aTaiwan's September exports fall unexpectedly, rebound seen in fourth quarter
RE
05:38aUK house prices rise at slowest pace since 2013 - Halifax
RE
05:37aSTARTING TODAY : Qatar Petroleum assumes operatorship of the Idd El-Shargi North Dome and Idd-El Shargi South Dome offshore oil fields
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : says Oct. U.S. glyphosate trial delayed until further notice
2SIG PLC : SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
3GENERAL MILLS : Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ
4WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Outlook Threatens Stocks -- WSJ
5CAPGEMINI SE : CAPGEMINI : World InsurTech Report 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group