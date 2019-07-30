Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil prices up on expectations of Fed rate cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
07/30/2019 | 10:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oilfield worker walks next to drilling rigs at an oil well operated by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, in the oil rich Orinoco belt, near Morichal at the state of Monagas

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Tuesday on optimism the U.S. Federal Reserve will this week cut interest rates for the first time in more than 10 years, boosting demand expectations in the world's biggest oil user.

Brent crude rose 35 cents to $64.06 a barrel by 1349 GMT. It is set for a monthly fall of around 3.7%, however, due to lingering worries about oil demand.

U.S. crude was up 25 cents at $57.12 a barrel, but set for a monthly decrease of around 1.8%.

"Regarding the Fed, the market has priced in a 25 basis point cut for Wednesday," Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

"If the language we get from the Fed in post-meeting comments is on the conservative, rather than accommodative side, the U.S. dollar is likely to continue to remain strong and continue to present a headwind for an advance in oil."

While the Bank of Japan held off on expanding stimulus on Tuesday, it signalled its readiness to do so "without hesitation" if a global slowdown jeopardises the country's economic recovery.

U.S. central bankers will begin their two-day meeting later on Tuesday and are expected to lower borrowing costs for the first time since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

U.S. President Donald Trump said a small rate cut "is not enough".

Economic growth in the United States slowed less than expected in the second quarter, strengthening the outlook for oil consumption but, elsewhere, disappointing economic data has increased concerns about slower growth.


Graphic: Trade tensions boost U.S. rate-cut expectations -https://tmsnrt.rs/2KdE2by

U.S. and Chinese negotiators also meet this week for their first in-person talks since agreeing to a truce to their trade dispute at a Group of 20 meeting last month.

However, expectations for progress during the two-day Shanghai meeting are low, so officials and businesses hope Washington and Beijing can at least detail commitments for "goodwill" gestures and clear the path for future negotiations.

Supply risks are still a concern as tensions remained high around the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil passes.

BP has not taken any of its own oil tankers through the strait since a July 10 attempt by Iran to seize one of its vessels, its Chief Financial Officer said.

Meanwhile, the United States has formally asked Germany to join France and Britain in a mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz and to combat Iranian aggression, the U.S. Embassy in Berlin said.

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO; Editing by Dale Hudson and Louise Heavens)

By Shadia Nasralla
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 3.68% 546 Delayed Quote.6.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32aWall Street drops as trade tensions weigh, Fed meeting looms
RE
10:32aConsumer Confidence Rebounded in July
DJ
10:24aTrump urges Fed to make large rate cut as policymakers meet
RE
10:22aTrump says will work on a trade deal with Brazil
RE
10:21aKorea's KNOC switches tactics in bid to sell stake in UK oil producer - sources
RE
10:16aLoonie falls as investors await Fed rate decision
RE
10:16aRetailing-centric Blockchain aBey Announces Startling Adoption
BU
10:14aSri Lanka to offer free visas on arrival to boost tourism
RE
10:14aSouth African court rules Old Mutual CEO dismissal unlawful
RE
10:14aTSX opens lower as U.S.-China trade worries weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices up on expectations of Fed rate cut
2SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
5GRENKE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE continues its profitable growth course in a challenging environment and in-creases ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group