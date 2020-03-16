Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil products markets in turmoil as coronavirus infects demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 02:23pm EDT

The oil products markets globally are caught between a rock and a hard place as the impact of ultra cheap oil, which should be a boon for refiners, is mitigated by record low prices for gasoline and jet fuel.

While major oil producers like Saudi Arabia vow to pump at record levels and offer hefty discounts on their barrels, refiners, in theory, should be producing at maximum capacity.

"The extent to which (refinery) runs increase will quickly become constrained as product cracks reach a ceiling due to high inventory levels and weak global demand," consultancy Woodmac said.

JET FUEL

Jet fuel is one of the markets hardest hit by the virus outbreak as more and more countries shut borders and travelers shun flying.

Before the outbreak, jet was seen as a key market for oil demand growth globally, with mega airports springing up across the world from Istanbul to China.

On March 16, British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group said it would cut its flying capacity by at least 75% in April and May.

Low-cost carrier Ryanair plans to ground most of its fleet in Europe over the next seven to 10 days and expects to cut seat capacity by 80% for the next two months.

Even before those announcements, consultancy Rystad Energy was expecting jet fuel demand to fall by 11% globally or 780,000 barrels per day compared with last year.

The estimate, made on March 12, took into account the initial U.S.-imposed ban on air travel from Europe.

Refiners will likely curtail jet fuel output in part by switching more processing capacity to diesel production, after the fuel's value versus diesel plunged following news of the ban.

In Europe, jet fuel cargo differentials to front-month diesel futures <JET-CD-NWE> are at a record low.

GASOLINE

As more and more cities and countries go into lockdown and people work from home, a negative impact on motor fuel demand is inevitable.

In Europe and Asia profit margins for making gasoline at an oil refinery are negative, meaning that a refinery is losing money producing gasoline.

In the United States, the world's biggest consumer of the motor fuel, NYMEX RBOB Gasoline futures have tumbled to a record low of $0.6778/gallon.

With projections of leisure driving falling by 50%, fuel demand in the U.S. could drop roughly 2 million to 2.5 million barrels per day. For 2020, that would cut gasoline demand by roughly 300,000 to 400,000 bpd, Rystad said.

Road fuel demand in China alone, for diesel and gasoline, was down 1.5 million bpd year-on-year in February, Rystad said. Demand there is not trickling up as more people return to work.

DIESEL

With the outlook for global economic growth looking gloomy, diesel, which is heavily used in industry, remains under pressure.

While margins in Europe are far outperforming gasoline and jet fuel, lockdowns in Italy and Spain have sapped demand there.

"The return of over 1 million bpd of the Middle East's refining capacity from maintenance over the coming months will add further downside pressure to middle distillate cracks," Woodmac said.

The Mideast Gulf, which has some of the world's most sophisticated refineries, is a major diesel and jet fuel export region.

Woodmac estimates that 6 million bpd in crude distillation capacity is offline globally, which is providing some support to refining margins.

Jet and diesel/gasoil imports into Italy between March 1 and March 16 stood at 140,000 bpd, according to preliminary data from oil analytics firm Vortexa, less than half the average for February.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -27.01% 255.7 Delayed Quote.-43.95%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -11.68% 9.318 Delayed Quote.-27.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53pItaly pumps cash into coronavirus-hit economy as death toll passes 2,000
RE
02:52pWall Street sinks as Fed's shock cut increases worries over virus spread
RE
02:49pU.S. shale oil output to rise to record 9.08 million barrels per day in April - EIA
RE
02:46pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. airports seek $10 billion in government assistance over travel demand collapse - sources
RE
02:40pA Day After Fed Takes New Action, Repo Demand Is Still Light -- Update
DJ
02:34pBank of England says will offer new U.S. dollar funds from Wednesday
RE
02:34pGermany reports jump in coronavirus cases to 6,012, death toll rises to 13
RE
02:23pBulgaria bans entry to citizens of 15 countries
RE
02:23pDEVELOPING NATIONS MAY LOSE UP TO 85% OF OIL AND GAS INCOME THIS YEAR : Iea, opec
RE
02:23pOil products markets in turmoil as coronavirus infects demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures climb on demand optimism, but end off highs
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Big UK airlines ground most of their fleets to survive coronavirus
3UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19
4AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA: Release of a capital marke..
5ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Faces Coronavirus Hit; 1st Half Profit Was Above Gui..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group