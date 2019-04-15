Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rally pauses with focus on supply direction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 09:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen operating in the Permian Basin near Midland

TOKYO/LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices halted their rally on Monday with Brent futures falling below $71 per barrel on signals that Russia may exit production cuts.

Losses were limited by a tightening of global supplies, as output has fallen in Iran and Venezuela amid signs the United States will further toughen sanctions on those two OPEC producers.

Brent crude futures were at $71.15 a barrel at 1330 GMT, down 40 cents, or 0.60 percent, having earlier slid below $71 per barrel. Brent hit its highest since Nov. 12 on Friday at $71.87.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $63.49 per barrel, down 40 cents or 0.66 percent.

"I would expect oil to trade in a relatively tight band around $70 for the time being," said Virendra Chauhan, oil analyst at Energy Aspects in Singapore, pointing to differing signs from the United States and OPEC on future supply.

"Leading edge indicators on U.S. supply suggest activity levels are stepping up, which is supportive for strong production growth in the second half," Chauhan said.

But at the same time, "murmurings from various ministers of the OPEC+ pact suggest supply from the group will not be ramped up pre-emptively as per last summer," he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies meet in June to decide whether to continue withholding supply. OPEC, Russia and other producers are reducing output by 1.2 million barrels per day from Jan. 1 for six months.

OPEC's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, is considered keen to keep cutting, but sources within the group said it could raise output from July if disruptions continue elsewhere.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said over the weekend that Russia and OPEC may decide to boost production to fight for market share with the United States, but this would push oil as low as $40 per barrel.

U.S. energy companies last week increased the number of oil rigs operating for a second week in a row.


For a graphic on U.S. Rig count, click

On the bullish side, the head of Libya's National Oil Corp warned on Friday that renewed fighting could wipe out crude production in the country.

Production has been also falling steeply in Venezuela due to U.S. sanctions. Iranian output is expected to suffer when

the United States tightens sanctions on Tehran in May.

"We see a risk of a spike in oil prices by year-end," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch, citing a weakening dollar and a surge in distillates demand due to rule changes for marine fuels.

(Editing by Dale Hudson and Kirsten Donovan)

By Aaron Sheldrick and Dmitry Zhdannikov

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:09aU.S. Government Bonds Weaken on Recovery in Manufacturing Data
DJ
10:01aUK markets watchdog bolsters protection of pension scheme members
RE
10:00aTSX slightly lower as oil prices ease
RE
09:58aENERGY UNION : Commission to endorse Baltic Pipe project, a pipeline that unites creating a new gas supply corridor in the European market
PU
09:58aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR ENER : New rules for greener and smarter buildings will increase quality of life for all Europeans
PU
09:58aFAS FOREIGN AGRICULTURAL SERVICE : Private Exporters Report Sales Activity for Unknown Destinations
PU
09:53aBANK OF ALBANIA : Governor Sejko attends IMF and WBG Spring Meetings 2019
PU
09:50aDollar dips as European manufacturing data in focus
RE
09:50aApple, allies seek billions in U.S. trial testing Qualcomm's business model
RE
09:49aDollar dips as European manufacturing data in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUDI AG : VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
2DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA : DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : 85.2 KB
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev enrols Citi, BAML to work on $5 billion Asia IPO - sour..
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Toyota sells electric vehicle technology to Chinese startup Singulato
5ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : nominates three new board members

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About