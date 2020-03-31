Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rebounds from 18-year lows after U.S., Russia agree to talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 12:26am EDT
An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

Oil recovered ground on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to talks to stabilise energy markets, with benchmarks climbing off 18-year lows hit as the coronavirus outbreak cut fuel demand worldwide.

Brent crude was up by 43 cents, or 1.9%, at $23.19 a barrel by 0406 GMT, after closing on Monday at $22.76, its lowest finish since November 2002.

U.S. crude was up by $1.16, or 5.8%, at $21.26 a barrel, after settling in the earlier session at $20.09, lowest since February 2002.

Oil markets have faced a double whammy from the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia after OPEC and other producers failed to agree on deeper cuts to support oil prices in early March.

Trump and Putin agreed during a phone call to have their top energy officials discuss stabilising oil markets, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Oil prices are clawing back from a near 18-year low on hopes that oversupply concerns may finally see some relief," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at broker OANDA.

"Much of the focus has fallen on a key call between the Presidents of the United States and Russia."

With a plunge in prices that has knocked around 60% off oil this year, a commissioner with the Texas state energy regulator renewed his call for restrictions on crude production because of the national supply glut.

In a sign of how well the market is supplied, the front-month Brent futures contract for May, is currently at a discount of $13.95 per barrel to the November contract <LCOc1-LCOc7>, the widest contango spread ever seen.

A contango market implies traders expect oil to be higher in the future, prompting them to store oil for later sales.

Saudi Arabia, de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), plans to boost its oil exports to 10.6 million barrels per day (bpd) from May on lower domestic consumption, a Saudi energy ministry official said.

Global oil refiners, meanwhile, have cut their throughput because of the slump in demand for transportation fuel, with European refineries slashing output by at least 1.3 million bpd, sources told Reuters.

UBS estimated global oil demand to fall by 1.2 million bpd, or 1.2%, over the whole of 2020, weighed down by the coronavirus pandemic, the Swiss bank said in a note.

Others, including the chief economist for global commodities trader Trafigura, have said that oil demand could fall as much as 30% from the end of last year over coming weeks.

By Jane Chung

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aSoutheast Asia stocks - Markets rise as China factory activity rebounds
RE
12:26aOil rebounds from 18-year lows after U.S., Russia agree to talks
RE
12:23aBHP : Rail operations employees relocate to keep Pilbara operations moving
PU
12:17aOil rebounds from 18-year lows after U.S., Russia agree to talks
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aChina factory activity unexpectedly expands, but economy unable to shake off virus shock
RE
12:02aChina factory activity unexpectedly expands, but economy unable to shake off virus shock
RE
03/30Ford, GE to make 50,000 ventilators in 100 days
RE
03/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : LYNAS : Rare earths producer Lynas to follow Malaysia's movement curbs extension t..
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed online education firm Yuanfudao raises $1 billion in new round
3VIVA BIOTECH HOLDINGS : VIVA BIOTECH : Announced 2019 Annual Results
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Instacart, Amazon workers strike as labor unrest grows during coronavirus crisis
5TIANYUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : TIANYUN INTERNATIONAL : Announced 2019 Annual Results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group