Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rebounds on fresh hopes for U.S.-China trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 03:15am EST
The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

Oil prices rose on Thursday amid new hints from China on progress towards a trade deal with the United States, offsetting downward pressure from a huge increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Brent crude futures were up 33 cents, or 0.5% at $62.07 a barrel by 0812 GMT after settling down $1.22 per barrel, or almost 2% on Wednesday.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 37 cents, or 0.7%, from their last close to $56.72 a barrel. They settled 88 cents lower, or 1.54%, in the previous session.

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that while Beijing and Washington still have to agree to simultaneously cancel some existing tariffs on each other's goods for both sides to reach a 'Phase One' trade deal, they have agreed to cancel additional tariffs in different phases.

That provided a welcome boost to market sentiment after news that U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose 7.9 million barrels last week as refiners cut output and exports fell. That number trounced analysts' expectations for an increase of 1.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Gasoline and distillate inventories dropped 2.8 million barrels and by 622,000 barrels respectively.

"The inventory builds and drops in exports are likely related to the COSCO sanctions," said Stephen Innes, market strategist at AxiTraders, referring to the Chinese tanker firm the United States sanctioned, among others, in late September for alleged involvement in moving crude oil from Iran.

U.S. crude exports fell nearly 1 million barrels last week to 2.4 million barrels per day.

Beyond U.S. inventories, questions over a thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions will remain a key market driver.

While Beijing's statement on Thursday was viewed positively, a senior official of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration told Reuters on Wednesday that a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign an interim deal could be delayed until December as talks continue over terms and venue.

It was still possible the Phase One agreement aimed at ending a damaging trade war would not be reached, but a deal was more likely than not, the official said on condition of anonymity.

By Jane Chung
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.55% 62.06 Delayed Quote.13.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.14% 63.7232 Delayed Quote.-8.37%
WTI 0.71% 56.69 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aAUSTRALIAN PCI® : Construction decline eases as house building approaches stability
PU
03:25aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Joint Statement Of Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan, The United States, And The World Bank
PU
03:17aChina says have agreed with US to cancel tariffs in different phases
RE
03:16aOil rebounds on fresh hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15aOil rebounds on fresh hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
03:15aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Retail trade - September 2019
PU
03:15aChina, US Agree to Lift Existing Tariffs in Tranches -China Commerce Ministry
DJ
03:12aChina says have agreed with U.S. to cancel tariffs in different phases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : cautions about tougher 2020 after beating fourth-quarter forecasts
3MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
4MIDEA GROUP CO LTD : GRAPHIC: Foreign holdings of China equities at record
5China mobile payment giants Alipay, WeChat open to international cards

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group