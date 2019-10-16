Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises 1% on hopes OPEC will extend supply cuts, weaker U.S. dollar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 03:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil rose about 1.4% on Wednesday, gaining support due to signs that OPEC and allied producers will continue to curb supplies in December, a weaker U.S. dollar and as traders covered short positions ahead of an industry report on U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 68 cents, or 1.16%, to settle at $59.42 a barrel. U.S. crude gained 55 cents, or 1.04%, to settle at $53.36.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies meet on Dec. 5-6 in Vienna to review output policy.

Market participants believe the group known as OPEC+ could decide to extend production cuts "and wait until world demand catches up with the supply situation," said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo has said deeper output cuts are an option. On Tuesday, he said OPEC would do what it could with allied producers to sustain oil market stability beyond 2020.

OPEC, Russia and other producers have agreed to cut oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day until March 2020.

"You did see the OPEC secretary general say OPEC could act to keep the market stable, and if we come back under pressure again we might see that again," said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

In early trading, prices had slipped because of concerns about weaker demand for fuel due to slower economic growth and forecasts of a further rise in U.S. crude inventories.

The dollar weakened after U.S. retail sales data disappointed investors. Oil is traded in U.S. dollars, so oil typically rises when the dollar falls.

"The dollar is getting whacked right now. It is pushing into territory we haven't seen since a month ago," said Joshua Graves, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. "If that continues to sell off, that will continue to boost oil prices."

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund fed worries about crude demand when it said the U.S.-China trade war would cut 2019 global growth to its slowest since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reports weekly U.S. inventory numbers at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), ahead of government stocks data. [EIA/S] Analysts estimate U.S. crude inventories rose around 2.8 million barrels last week.

"The market oversold yesterday on talk of a big build in inventory," said Phil Flynn, senior energy analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "We're seeing some short covering ahead of the (API) report tonight."

Optimism about an imminent Brexit deal had supported prices, although this faded after EU sources said talks hit a standstill. Analysts have said any agreement that avoids a no-deal Brexit should boost economic growth and oil demand.

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)

By Collin Eaton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIED GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 40 End-of-day quote.-10.01%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.14% 0.86328 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.82% 59.31 Delayed Quote.12.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.29% 64.088 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
WTI 0.62% 53.3 Delayed Quote.20.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:52pGermany's Central-Bank Chief Warns of U.S.-Europe Trade-War Dangers -- Update
DJ
08:49pFACEBOOK : Libra faces 'core' legal, regulatory challenges - Brainard
RE
08:49pFacebook executive confident Libra will win enough financial backers
RE
08:48pGermany's Central-Bank Chief Warns of U.S.-Europe Trade-War Dangers
DJ
08:47pWheat Looks to Gain From Weaker Dollar
DJ
08:46pFacebook executive confident Libra will win enough financial backers
RE
08:44pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal Reserve Board announces inaugural 21 members of the Insurance Policy Advisory Committee
PU
08:42pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Stay Depressed After Retail Sales Fall
DJ
08:34pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : U.S. EPA ensures safe pesticide imports in Arizona, California
PU
08:21pTurkey Rejects U.S. Call for Immediate Cease-Fire in Syria -- 5th Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
4Factbox - How are businesses preparing for a 'no-deal Brexit'?
5Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group