Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises 2% after reports of Iranian tanker attack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 01:31pm EDT
Oil rigs are seen at Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas drilling, in the Patagonian province of Neuquen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose about 2% on Friday after Iranian media said a state-owned oil tanker was attacked in the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia, while optimism surrounding the U.S.-China trade war lifted sentiment.

Brent crude futures gained $1.15, or 2%, to $60.25 a barrel by 1:14 p.m. EDT (1714 GMT), after earlier reaching a session high of $60.65 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 86 cents, or 1.6%, to $54.41 a barrel. It earlier hit $54.87 a barrel.

The gains were tempered by the International Energy Agency's forecast for weakened demand in 2020. Still, Brent and WTI were headed for their first weekly increases in three weeks. Brent was on track to rise 3.2% for the week, while WTI was set to rise 3%.

The Iranian Suezmax crude tanker was struck in the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia's coast on Friday, Iranian media said, with various reports differing on the level of damage caused.

The National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) said the ship was damaged but stable and denied reports it had been set ablaze.

"We estimate that the tanker event is worth about $1/bbl of risk premium that could easily be erased within a couple of sessions if no blame is assessed and no follow up incidents develop," Jim Ritterbusch, president of oil trading advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

Iranian oil exports are under U.S. sanctions that have diminished Iran's impact on the global supply picture.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated in the wake of attacks on tankers and U.S. drones in the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping artery for the global oil trade.

The United States is sending more troops - potentially thousands - to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities. It did not specify how those troops would be used.

Brent was set to record its biggest daily rise since Sept. 16, the first trading day after attacks on Saudi installations knocked out more than half of the kingdom's crude output and temporarily pushed oil prices up by about 20%.

(GRAPHIC - Iranian oil tanker Sabiti: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/6881/6863/Iranian%20tanker%20Sabiti.jpg)

Meanwhile, Gabon has told OPEC it will comply fully with its pledge to cut oil output under a 2019 supply deal between the exporter group and rivals such as Russia, in the latest sign of an OPEC push to improve compliance before its next meeting in December.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday said global oil markets had recovered quickly from the Saudi attacks and even face oversupply next year as demand slows.

Troubled economic prospects for 2020 prompted the IEA to reduce its forecast for oil demand growth by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.2 million bpd.

Investors are also watching developments in the U.S.-China trade war, which has stoked fears of a global recession and raised concerns about global oil demand. U.S. President Donald Trump sounded an optimistic note on Friday as high-level trade talks with China entered a second day, while Beijing indicated it was open to a "partial" deal that would avoid a planned hike in tariffs on its goods this month.

In a sign of future production, U.S. energy firms this week increased the number of oil rigs operating for the first time in eight weeks. Companies added two oil rigs in the week to Oct. 11, bringing the total count to 712, General Electric Co's Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday. <RIG-OL-USA-BHI>

(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in London and Jane Chung in Seoul; Editing by Louise Heavens, Nick Macfie and Tom Brown)

By Stephanie Kelly
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.11% 60.12 Delayed Quote.7.90%
WTI 1.24% 54.39 Delayed Quote.16.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03pFAA MUST RAMP UP STAFFING TO OVERSEE AIRPLANE CERTIFICATION AFTER 737 MAX : panel
RE
02:01pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Developing New Authorities to Target Turkey for Any Potential Human Rights Abuses or Destabilizing Actions in Syria
PU
01:57pWeWork to close its WeGrow elementary school in New York next year
RE
01:56pTrump optimistic on trade talks; China open to partial deal
RE
01:54pDigital assets subject to money-laundering, disclosure laws - U.S. regulators
RE
01:51pTrump optimistic on trade talks; China open to partial deal
RE
01:51pCFS46 : A Critical Moment for Agroecology
PU
01:51pCENTRAL BANK OF BARBADOS : The Financial Stability Report is a Valuable Resource
PU
01:46pFEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION : FTC Announces PrivacyCon 2020 and Calls for Research Presentations
PU
01:44pU.S. bank regulator charges Citi $30 million for real estate violations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2CARGURUS, INC. : CARGURUS : Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge
3HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS : HEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Proposed Senior Notes Offering I..
4SAP AG : SAP : Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results
5PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group