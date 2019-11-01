Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises 2% on hopes for U.S.-China trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 11:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee holds a sample of crude oil at the Irkutsk Oil Co-owned Yarakta field in the Irkutsk region

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose 2% on Friday on signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and stronger-than-expected economic data in both countries, including U.S. employment and Chinese manufacturing activity numbers.

Brent crude was up $1.10, or 2%, at $60.72 a barrel by 11:33 a.m. ET (1533 GMT), but remained on course for a drop of about 2% for the week.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.06, or 1.9%, to $55.24 a barrel, a weekly loss of more than 2.4%.

A Reuters survey showed that oil prices are expected to remain under pressure this year and next. The poll of 51 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $64.16 a barrel in 2019 and $62.38 next year.

Another Reuters survey found output from OPEC members recovered in October from an eight-year low, with a rapid recovery in Saudi production from attacks on its oil infrastructure in September offsetting losses in Ecuador and voluntary curbs under an international supply pact.

Graphic: Oil production in U.S. vs. OPEC png, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/OIL-PRICES/0H001QXG396C/eikon.png

Worries about global economic growth, and oil demand, were eased after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday the initial "phase one" trade pact with China is likely to be signed around mid-November.

A trade war between the world's two biggest economies has weighed on prices, fanning fears that slowing economic growth could dent demand for oil.

"The market has been driven lower this week on fears of slowing demand growth because of uncertainty regarding U.S.-China trade relations and a sizeable expected build in crude stocks," said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

"I think today's action is a reversal of that, and you're probably also seeing some weekend covering."

Prices were also supported by expansion in China's factory activity at the fastest pace since 2017, raising optimism over the health of the world's second-largest economy. U.S. jobs growth also slowed less than expected in October.

"With the positive jobs report and the Fed recently lowering interest rates, I think it definitely eases some concerns around U.S. economic growth," McGillian said. "Worries about economic growth are largely in Europe and Asia."

U.S. crude inventories rose by 5.7 million barrels in the week to Oct. 25, dwarfing expectations for an increase of just 494,000 barrels.

U.S. crude production soared nearly 600,000 barrels per day in August to a record 12.4 million, buoyed by a 30% increase in Gulf of Mexico output, government data released on Thursday showed.

Graphic: U.S., Russian, Saudi crude oil production, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/OIL-PRODUCERS-BIGGEST/0H001PGD96QK/eikon.png

(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Dale Hudson, Elaine Hardcastle and Jan Harvey)

By Devika Krishna Kumar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.25% 0.6911 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.42% 60.7 Delayed Quote.13.78%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -0.70% 28.41 End-of-day quote.18.86%
WTI 2.24% 55.19 Delayed Quote.22.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21pGlobal Factory Slowdown Takes Toll on Jobs --Update
DJ
12:18pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : October 28 - November 1
PU
12:18pCENTRAL BANK OF BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA : CBBH marked the World Savings Day in Sarajevo
PU
12:15pCanada's Desjardins said personal data breach hit 4.2 million users
RE
12:13pChina may impose $3.58 billion in annual trade sanctions on U.S. - WTO panel
RE
12:08pExxon, Chevron earnings fall on lower oil and gas prices
RE
12:06pCHINA MAY IMPOSE $3.58 BILLION IN ANNUAL TRADE SANCTIONS ON U.S. : WTO panel
RE
12:05pFed's Kaplan says he supported rate cut only if Fed signaled nothing further
RE
12:04pS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record high on U.S. jobs report, China data
RE
12:02pOil rises 2% on hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
2AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
3NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
4NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results
5Trump says U.S., China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group