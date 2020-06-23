Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises after Trump assurance on China trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 06:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

By Ahmad Ghaddar

Oil prices rose on Tuesday after a volatile session sparked by confusion over the status of the U.S.-China trade deal.

Markets were unsettled by surprise comments from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who said the hard-won deal was "over", though U.S. President Donald Trump later soothed jangled nerves with an assurance that the agreement was fully intact.

Brent crude rose 49 cents, or 1.1%, to $43.57 a barrel by 0933 GMT, having skidded to a session low of $42.21. U.S. oil was up 48 cents, or 1.2%, at $41.21 a barrel after touching a low of $39.76.

U.S.-China relations have reached their lowest point in years since the coronavirus pandemic that began in China hit the United States hard. President Trump and his administration have repeatedly accused Beijing of not being transparent about the outbreak.

Oil prices were also supported by data showing that the historic downturn in the euro zone economy eased again this month as businesses resumed activity across the region.

"Looking at the strength of the physical market and recovering global oil demand, we think that the crude oil price is still on its way higher," Nordic bank SEB said in a note.

On the supply side, U.S. and Canadian oil and gas drillers have cut the number of rigs they are operating to a record low, complicating any efforts to raise output, even with the encouragement of higher prices.

"U.S. onshore production has now given up two full years of (volume) gains," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

U.S. oil rigs contracted for drilling dropped by 10 to 189 last week, their lowest since June 2009, according to weekly data from energy services company Baker Hughes.

(GRAPHIC: U.S. crude oil drilling rigs

)

Bank of America (BofA) Global Research has lifted its oil price forecast for this year. It now expects Brent crude to average $43.70 a barrel in 2020, up from a previous estimate of $37.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.90% 15.35 Delayed Quote.-40.11%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -2.50% 24.62 Delayed Quote.-28.31%
WTI 1.27% 41.395 Delayed Quote.-35.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:41aIndia puts restrictions to curb sale of 'Chinese' products to govt agencies
RE
06:24aGermany unlikely to see second economic slump due to coronavirus - govt advisor
RE
06:18aBank of Spain head wants economic reforms, sees late 2020 recovery
RE
06:15aGerman economy to shrink by 6.5% this year due to coronavirus - economic advisers
RE
06:12aSouth Africa Unemployment Rate Rises to 30.1% From 29.1%
DJ
06:09aChina's May gasoline exports hits lowest since Feb 2019
RE
06:08aIndia money supply surge signals pandemic-related uncertainty, not growth
RE
06:06aOil rises after Trump assurance on China trade deal
RE
06:01aEuro zone downturn eased in June, V-shaped recovery in doubt
RE
06:01aChina May pork imports jump 86% on year to 370,000 tonnes - customs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Singapore's central bank says received licence application from Wirecard
2RWE AG : RWE AG(NEU) : RBC remains its Buy rating
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space station
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Scores of Volkswagen's Mexico staff test positive for coronavirus
5SoftBank kicks off $21 billion sale of T-Mobile shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group