Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises after U.S. Navy downs Iranian drone; set for weekly fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 02:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen at sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie

TOKYO/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday as tensions brewed again in the Middle East after a U.S. Navy ship destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint for global crude flows.

Benchmark crude prices were still on track for their biggest weekly decline in seven weeks, having fallen sharply earlier in the week on hopes for easing Middle East tensions as well as demand concerns and a dwindling U.S. storm impact.

Brent crude futures were up 81 cents, or 1.3%, at $62.74 a barrel by 0642 GMT, having risen to $63.32. Brent fell 2.7% on Thursday, falling for a fourth straight session, and was set for a weekly drop of more than nearly 6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 59 cents, or 1.1%, at $55.89 per barrel, after touching $56.36. They ended 2.6% lower in the previous session, and were headed for a weekly decline of more than 6%.

Indications that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates aggressively to support the economy were also behind Friday's gains, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.

"The Fed backstop and the report of the U.S. Navy shooting down an Iranian drone are providing a modicum of support for oil markets amidst a very bearish landscape," he said.

The United States said on Thursday that a U.S. Navy ship had "destroyed" an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had no information about losing a drone.

Also on Thursday, two influential Federal Reserve officials sharpened the public case for acting to support the U.S. economy, reviving bets the central bank may deliver a double-barreled interest rate cut this month.

For a ma
p on Iran's guards say they seized a foreign oil tanker in the Gulf click,

Still, the longer-term outlook for oil has grown increasingly bearish.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is reducing its 2019 oil demand growth forecast to 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.2 million bpd previously due to a slowing global economy amid a U.S.-China trade spat, its executive director said on Thursday.

The IEA may cut further if the global economy and especially China shows further weakness, Fatih Birol told Reuters.

"We do believe that oil market fundamentals are at an inflection point. Non-OPEC supply will grow by over 2 million bpd in 2020, while demand growth is weak," said Jason Gammel, analyst at Jefferies.

"The OPEC+ decision to extend production cuts should be sufficient to draw down OECD inventories through the end of the year, but these cuts will need to be extended through 2020 just to keep the oil market near balance."

Speculators have exited options positions that could have provided exposure to higher prices in the next several years, market participants said on Thursday.

U.S. offshore oil and gas production has continued to return to service since Hurricane Barry passed through the Gulf of Mexico last week, triggering platform evacuations and output cuts.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO and Koustav Samanta in SINGAPORE; editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Richard Pullin)

By Aaron Sheldrick and Koustav Samanta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38aITV, BBC agree to offer BritBox at 6 pounds/month in UK
RE
03:38aBMW picks insider Zipse as CEO to catch up with rivals
RE
03:31aFed rate cut hopes power FTSE 100, buyout spurs Acacia
RE
03:30aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Real Estate Development and Sales in the First Six Months of 2019
PU
03:26aEUROPE : Fed signals buoy European shares, InBev jumps
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Business Turnover Index. Provisional data
PU
03:07aBayer welcomes judge's call for new trial in $2 billion glyphosate case
RE
03:05aJapan's core inflation hits two-year low, might push BOJ to ease again soon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Netflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth
3EXCLUSIVE: IEA revising oil demand growth forecast down on slowing economy
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : and ALDI sign MOU and agree collaboration
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Judge Cuts Second Bayer Roundup Verdict in Tentative Ruling

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About