Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises after U.S. threat of sanctions on Venezuela crude

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 05:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil takners pass through the Strait of Hormuz

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil rose on Thursday, shaking off persistent concern about the outlook for demand after the U.S. government said it could impose sanctions on OPEC member Venezuela's crude exports.

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning backing from Washington and parts of Latin America and prompting socialist Nicolas Maduro, the country's leader since 2013, to break relations with the United States.

Economic crisis under Maduro has decimated Venezuela's oil industry, cutting its crude output to near 70-year lows around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), from double that three years ago.

Venezuela's oil is predominantly heavy crude, which requires extensive refining, and as such, is frequently blended with lighter crudes to give refiners higher-value products.

With Iran already crippled by U.S. sanctions on its oil, a further drop in Venezuelan exports could squeeze global supply and rapidly push up prices.

"The potential is that the U.S. is starting to put things in motion and the risk for an acceleration in the decline in production from Venezuela is increasing," Petromatrix strategist Olivier Jakob said.

"For now, it's not being fully priced in, but I think this does provide a new upside risk for the market."

Brent crude futures were up 10 cents at $61.24 a barrel by 1010 GMT, having touched a session high of $61.38. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 14 cents at $52.76 a barrel.

Neither the Brent nor the WTI contract, both of which are backed by light, sweet crude, are linked directly to Venezuelan oil. But evidence of the concern around supply of heavy crudes is apparent in the U.S. physical market, where prices for Mars Sour <WTC-MRS>, a medium crude, shot to their highest since early 2011 this week.

(Graphic
: Venezuela's crude exports and US crude prices - https://tmsnrt.rs/2S57l4p

Physical markets around the world have already seen a sharp rise in prices for oil cargoes thanks in part to reduced supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

OPEC, together with non-members such as Russia, Kazakhstan and Oman, agreed in December to cut crude output this year by 1.2 million bpd to avoid a build-up in unused inventories, particularly if the global economic outlook darkened.

Concern about the U.S. trade war with China, as well as slower European growth and more fragile emerging economies, has undermined confidence in the oil market in the last few months.

The International Monetary Fund this week cut its forecasts for growth in 2019 and 2020.

>(Graphic: World economic growth and oil demand - https://tmsnrt.rs/2S3IC0h

(Additional reporting by Koustav Samanta in SINGAPORE and Colin Packham in SYDNEY; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Amanda Cooper
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HESS CORPORATION -1.58% 51.05 Delayed Quote.26.05%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -0.84% 64.57 Delayed Quote.6.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:00aDeutsche Bank gets queries from House panels on its Trump ties
RE
05:59aMajority of EU trade agreements will be replicated by Brexit day - UK minister
RE
05:58aPrince Charles's charity to stop taking Huawei donations
RE
05:55aJapan central bank deploys indicator 'heat map' to track exports amid risks
RE
05:51aOil rises after U.S. threat of sanctions on Venezuela crude
RE
05:48aBig food, consumer goods firms join TerraCycle's Loop waste-free shopping platform
RE
05:46aBoE's Carney says UK businesses unprepared for no-deal Brexit
RE
05:45aChina, After Years of Market Meddling, Tries a Lighter Touch
DJ
05:42aRUSSIA : no OPEC, non-OPEC meeting proposed over Venezuela turmoil
RE
05:35aGloomy data shoves euro lower ahead of ECB meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Reports Q4 and FY 2018 Financial Results
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft says Bing search engine blocked in China
4German finance ministry in talks with Commerzbank, Cerberus - FAZ
5Italy sets up no-deal Brexit measures for financial institutions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.