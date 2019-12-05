Log in
Oil rises as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts

12/05/2019 | 05:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday ahead of an OPEC meeting where members are expected to agree on deeper output cuts in an effort to prop up prices and prevent a glut next year.

Sources told Reuters that OPEC was seeking to increase production cuts by the group and its allies by Russia by more than 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from their current level of 1.2 million bpd.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Thursday in Vienna followed by a meeting on Friday with Russia and other producers. The group is known as OPEC+.

Brent crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.33%, to $63.21 a barrel at 1005 GMT. Brent surged 3.6% on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1 cents to $58.44 a barrel. They settled up 4.2% on Wednesday.

The OPEC+ group has been curbing output since 2017 to counter surging production from the United States, now the world's biggest oil producer thanks to a rapid growth in shale oil output.

Next year, rising production in other non-OPEC countries such as Brazil and Norway threatens to add to the glut.

"We expect a constructive outcome to today's meeting in terms of a prolongation of the deal, but are not yet convinced that a strong bullish surprise with a sizeable adjustment to the target level will really transpire," Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy said in a note.

OPEC's effort to deepen cuts and increase member compliance was also driven by the group's de facto leader Saudi Arabia's hopes to see higher oil prices to support its budget and initial public offering (IPO) of state-owned Saudi Aramco.

Oil prices surged on Wednesday on expectations of deeper OPEC cuts and data showing a large drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. But prices are still roughly where they were a week ago, as concerns about a U.S.-Chinese trade war persist.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday described trade talks with China as going "very well", a day after saying it could take until after next year's presidential election to complete an agreement.

(This story corrects headline to indicate prices rose)

By Ron Bousso
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.49% 63.36 Delayed Quote.12.76%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.02% 63.8286 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
WTI 0.21% 58.56 Delayed Quote.22.91%
