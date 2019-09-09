Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 12:30am EDT
Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil rose on Monday on expectations that Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, will continue to support output cuts by OPEC and other producers to prop up prices under new Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

Prices climbed for a fourth day and were also supported by comments from the United Arab Emirates' energy minister that OPEC and its allies are committed to balancing the crude market.

Global benchmark Brent was up 53 cents, or 0.9%, at $62.07 a barrel by 0425 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was 57 cents, or 1%, higher at $57.09 a barrel.

Salman, a long-time member of the Saudi delegation to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), was named to the position on Sunday, replacing Khalid al-Falih. He is the son of Saudi King Salman and this is the first time the energy portfolio has been handed to a member of the royal family.

He helped to negotiate the current agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC countries including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, to cut global crude supply to support prices and balance the market.

A Saudi official said on Sunday that there would be no shift in Saudi and OPEC policy on the cuts and that Prince Abdulaziz would work to strengthen OPEC and non-OPEC cooperation.

"The change at the top doesn't necessarily mean a shift in policy as much as it's being viewed as a move to improve relations within OPEC and with non-OPEC producers in the wake of the latest Russian compliance fissures," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at Axi Trader.

Russia's oil output in August exceeded its quota under the OPEC+ agreements.

UAE's Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Sunday that members of OPEC and non-OPEC producers are "committed" to achieving oil market balance.

Asked about possible deeper production cuts, the minister told a news conference in Abu Dhabi that he was not concerned about current oil prices, rather the level of oil inventories.

Trade and geopolitical tensions are affecting the market more than demand and supply, Mazrouei said, but he was quick to rule out hasty steps influenced by the trade war between the United States and China.

"The fear of slower (oil) demand is only going to happen if that tension is escalating and I am personally hopeful that is not the case," Mazrouei told Reuters on Sunday.

Prices on Monday were also supported by a rise in oil imports in China in August, with shipments to the world's biggest importer up 3% from July and nearly 10% higher in the first eight months of 2019 from a year earlier.

"With (refinery) maintenance season wrapping up, oil imports stayed buoyant. Attractive profit margins continues to favour higher imports; despite the industry burdened by higher products inventories," ANZ Research said in a note.

In the U.S., drilling companies cut the number of operating oil rigs for a third week in a row last week.

(Graphic: U.S. Rig count png link: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-RIGS/0H001PBQ55VR/eikon.png)

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

By Aaron Sheldrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.66% 62.14 Delayed Quote.11.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.14% 65.664 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
WTI 0.60% 57.17 Delayed Quote.23.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:18aTopsports International Starts Gauging Interest for $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:06aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most inch higher as bleak data spurs stimulus hopes
RE
01:03aChina September rate cut bets still intact despite no MLF rollover
RE
12:52aWORLD BANK : ASEAN Policy Makers Commit to Accelerating Human Capital Development
PU
12:42aVIETNAM AND RUSSIA STRENGTHEN COOPERATION IN THE FIELD OF CONSTRUCTION (9/9/19 11 : 29 am)
PU
12:32aDA-CMTF BULLETIN NO. 5 : On vigorously enforcing “1-7-10 Protocol” to manage, contain, and control suspected swine disease; result of confirmatory test
PU
12:30aOil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister
RE
12:30aOil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan to discuss Saikawa successors at meeting on Monday
3Ferrari to lift lid on new F8 Spider to maintain fast track growth
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
5Nissan's Saikawa says he wants to 'pass the baton' as soon as possible - Nikkei
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group